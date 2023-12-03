BKFC 56 official results and prelims live video stream

BKFC 56 takes place Saturday, and you can follow along here for official results and watch a live stream of the prelims beginning at 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT).

BKFC 56 goes down at Maverik Center in Salt Lake City. The pay-per-view main card streams on FITE and the BKFC app following prelims on MMA Junkie.

In the main event, the promotion’s first “King of Violence” champion will be decided as former UFC champion Eddie Alvarez meets fellow former UFC standout Mike Perry. Also on the card are three championship bouts, including the the co-main event as Christine Ferea puts her women’s flyweight title on the line in a rematch with former UFC and Bellator fighter Bec Rawlings.

Here is the full card for BKFC 56:

Eddie Alvarez vs. Mike Perry

Champ Christine Ferea vs. Bec Rawlings – for women’s flyweight title

Champ Kai Stewart vs. Howard Davis – for featherweight title

Arnold Adams vs. Mick Terrill – for vacant heavyweight title

Jimmie Rivera vs. Jeremy Stephens

Bridger Bercier vs. Ben Moa

Mike Jones vs. Erick Lozano

Esteban Rodriguuez vs. Keegan Vandermeer

Trever Bradshaw vs. Troy Dennison

Danny Hilton vs. L.J. Schultz

Check below for updates and highlights as the event unfolds.

Perry vs. Alvarez ceremonial weigh-in faceoff

