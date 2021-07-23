BKFC 19: VanZant vs. Ostovich live and official results

MMA Junkie Staff
·1 min read
TAMPA, Fla. – MMA Junkie is on the scene for Bare Knuckle FC 19, and you can following along right here for live results of the action beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

BKFC 19, which takes place at the Florida State Fairgrounds, is headlined by a women’s flyweight bout between former UFC fighters Paige VanZant and Rachael Ostovich. It’s a rematch of their MMA fight at UFC Fight Night 143, which VanZant won by second-round armbar submission. This time, though, the gloves are off, and it’s all about punches.

Up-to-the-minute BKFC 19 results include:

  • Paige VanZant vs. Rachael Ostovich

  • Britain Hart vs. Jenny Savage

  • Arnold Adams vs. Mick Terrill

  • Jared Warren vs. Zion Tomlinson

  • Taylor Starling vs. Cassie Robb

  • Geanne Herrera vs. Abdiel Velasquez

  • Brandon Allen vs. Jordan Nash

  • Sky Moiseichik vs. Jorge Gonzalez

  • Joshua Sikes vs. Antonio Soto

  • Jay Jackson vs. Damon Bell

  • Chris Jensen vs. Kyle McElroy

