BKFC 19: VanZant vs. Ostovich live and official results
TAMPA, Fla. – MMA Junkie is on the scene for Bare Knuckle FC 19, and you can following along right here for live results of the action beginning at 7 p.m. ET.
BKFC 19, which takes place at the Florida State Fairgrounds, is headlined by a women’s flyweight bout between former UFC fighters Paige VanZant and Rachael Ostovich. It’s a rematch of their MMA fight at UFC Fight Night 143, which VanZant won by second-round armbar submission. This time, though, the gloves are off, and it’s all about punches.
Up-to-the-minute BKFC 19 results include:
Paige VanZant vs. Rachael Ostovich
Britain Hart vs. Jenny Savage
Arnold Adams vs. Mick Terrill
Jared Warren vs. Zion Tomlinson
Taylor Starling vs. Cassie Robb
Geanne Herrera vs. Abdiel Velasquez
Brandon Allen vs. Jordan Nash
Sky Moiseichik vs. Jorge Gonzalez
Joshua Sikes vs. Antonio Soto
Jay Jackson vs. Damon Bell
Chris Jensen vs. Kyle McElroy