Billy Thompson was the best player to wear No. 36 for the Broncos

Billy Thompson was the best player to ever wear No. 36 for the Denver Broncos.

Thompson was picked by the Broncos in the third round of the 1969 NFL draft out of Maryland State. The versatile defensive back went on to spend his entire 13-year career in Denver.

A three-time Pro Bowler, Thompson earned one first-team All-Pro nod (1977), a second-team All-Pro selection (1979) and second-team All-AFL recognition (1969) during his time with the club.

A member of the Broncos Ring of Fame, Thompson ranks third on the team’s all-time interceptions list with 40 takeaways. A play-making defensive back, Thompson scored seven defensive touchdowns during his accomplished career.

Thompson helped Denver reach the franchise’s first Super Bowl in 1977, an eventual 27-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Super Bowl XII.

In addition to ranking high on the team’s all-time interceptions list, Thompson is also ranked fifth in franchise history with 2,970 yards return yards (kickoff and punt returns combined).

Shout out to Billy Thompson, the best No. 36 in Broncos history.

