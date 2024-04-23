Bills welcome Lindy Ruff back to Buffalo Sabres

The Buffalo Sabres went for a blast from the past with their new head coach hire: Lindy Ruff.

Ruff, formerly the coach of the NHL club which is also owned by Buffalo Bills head Terry Pegula, coached the Sabres from 1997 to 2013. Now he’s back and he got a welcome from his favorite team.

No, not the Sabres, the Bills.

Despite leaving Buffalo all those years back, the Bills had a lasting impact. Previously being a team captain for years on the Sabres helps, too. Regardless, the Bills remain his favorite team.

Look, he was at a game, and on the field, in Philadelphia, just last season:

All this talk about Lindy Ruff possibly becoming the next HC of the #Sabres reminds me of when I saw him on the field during warmups when the Bills played the Eagles in Philadelphia Ruff at the time was still the Devils HC and made his way to Philly for the game 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/IS3s8xLwRL — Dom Tibbetts (@DomTibbettsTV) April 18, 2024

Correctly so, the Bills did their best efforts to give Ruff a welcome back home. The football team sent out this post after the news dropped the Ruff is back as the Sabres head coach:

