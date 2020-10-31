Bills vs. Patriots: 7 things to watch for and a prediction

The Buffalo Bills have a moment in time that the team is very unfamiliar with this weekend. Whether they like it or not, there’s going to be outside pressure from their fan base, and rightfully so.

Bills fans put up with mediocrity at the hands of the New England Patriots for nearly two decades. Now, the tables have turned. The Bills have a chance to sink the Pats for the first time in a long time… and really, really sink them.

But even with New England’s struggles, there’s always some added intrigue when a divisional foe pops up on your schedule.

With that, here are seven things to watch for and a prediction ahead of Week 8’s Bills-Patriots contest: