Bills vs. Packers: Final injury reports
Here are the full final injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and Green Bay Packers on Friday ahead of their Week 8 matchup at Highmark Stadium:
Green Bay Packers (3-4)
Out
CB Jean-Charles Shemar (ankle)
WR Allen Lazard (shoulder)
Questionable
DL Rashan Gary (concussion)
OL David Bakhitari (knee)
OL Elgton Jenkins (knee)
WR Christian Watson (hamstring)
Will play
WR Sammy Watkins (hamstring)
Notes: Gary, Lazard, Jenkins and Bakhtiari are all starters for the Packers. … Bakhtiari, Jenkins limited on Friday. … Gary was upgraded to full. … Watkins returned to action off IR last week. … Lazard said he is likely out vs. Bills this week.
Buffalo Bills (5-1)
Out
OL Spencer Brown (ankle)
Questionable
RB Taiwan Jones (knee)
Will play
CB Cam Lewis (forearm)
OL Mitch Morse (elbow)
WR Jake Kumerow (ankle)
Notes: Tre’Davious White is not listed because he has not yet been placed on the active roster. … Brown left the Bills’ win against the Chiefs prior to the bye with his injury. … Morse has previously played through his elbow issue.