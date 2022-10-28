Bills vs. Packers: Final injury reports

Here are the full final injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and Green Bay Packers on Friday ahead of their Week 8 matchup at Highmark Stadium:

Green Bay Packers (3-4)

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Out

CB Jean-Charles Shemar (ankle)

WR Allen Lazard (shoulder)

Questionable

DL Rashan Gary (concussion)

OL David Bakhitari (knee)

OL Elgton Jenkins (knee)

WR Christian Watson (hamstring)

Will play

WR Sammy Watkins (hamstring)

Notes: Gary, Lazard, Jenkins and Bakhtiari are all starters for the Packers. … Bakhtiari, Jenkins limited on Friday. … Gary was upgraded to full. … Watkins returned to action off IR last week. … Lazard said he is likely out vs. Bills this week.

Buffalo Bills (5-1)

Bills offensive tackle Spencer Brown (79) Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Out

OL Spencer Brown (ankle)

Questionable

RB Taiwan Jones (knee)

Will play

CB Cam Lewis (forearm)

OL Mitch Morse (elbow)

WR Jake Kumerow (ankle)

Notes: Tre’Davious White is not listed because he has not yet been placed on the active roster. … Brown left the Bills’ win against the Chiefs prior to the bye with his injury. … Morse has previously played through his elbow issue.

