Bills’ Tre’Davious White dishes on Sam Darnold, Cam Newton other QBs

Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White had a guest appearance on the “Cris Collinsworth Podcast” with guest host Richard Sherman last week. During the interview, defense, and even Buffalo, wasn’t discussed all that much.

Instead, we had a lot of quarterback talk around the NFL and White had plenty of thoughts on some recent headlines. QBs that were discussed include Sam Darnold, Tua Tagovailoa, Drew Lock and Cam Newton. All guys near and dear to the Bills in one way or another.

Here’s a bit of a rundown of White’s thoughts on each guy during the interview:

Sam Darnold

Darnold is a two-way street of Bills interest. He was an AFC East rival of White and the Bills for a few seasons, but he was recently traded to the Carolina Panthers, a team that's also on Buffalo's upcoming 2021 schedule as well. There's your streets. On the 2018 No. 3 overall pick, White sees it in Darnold and think he's good. But it clearly hasn't worked out just yet and White is even unsure why.

"I think that, just me seeing Sam on film and just watching film and studying, he can make every throw. Every throw on the field, he can make it. He's mobile, he can throw on the run, he has a strong arm, he has all of that... I don't know where it wrong with him as far as being productive," White said. "It's not that he doesn't have the talent or he's not capable of doing it, it's just putting it all together. Some guys it just takes longer. In the NFL, it's a tough position." "He can spin it pretty good," White added.

Tua Tagovailoa

A couple of trades went down with the Dolphins involving the 2021 draft recently. The time stamp shows that White was asked about Tagovailoa before that happened last week. But White was never convinced that the Dolphins would be moving on from Tagovailoa, anyway. He sees Tagovailoa looking a lot better next season and predicted Miami would stick with him.

“I don’t think so. I just feel like they have so much confidence in Tua. You know, go back to last year even when Fitz (Ryan Fitzpatrick) was coming in and relieving him and winning games, the next week they always go back to Tua. They got their guy. I think that they’re gonna give him the whole year of just, you know, the whole offseason to get more comfortable and do his thing,” said White. “Like you said, Miami has a nice team," White added. "He has the weapons and I think that it’s just going to take him getting comfortable. We all know what he can do, what he did at Alabama the last three years. And then coming in and having the injury. Going forward, I think Tua will be Miami’s guy."

Cam Newton

Like Tagovailoa, Newton is a quarterback that White and the Bills will potentially see twice next season. Potentially being the key word here because even though the Pats don't have a top-overall pick, it'll be curious to see how the draft goes for them. Could a Round 1 QB be a move that happens? White does not think so.

"You can see what they did in free agency. They got two stud tight ends. And then they go out and get Nelson Agholor," White said. "They got some better options, then they go and get Trent Brown at left tackle so they have a tackle to protect Cam so he's going to have time... we know we're going to see a lot of 12 personnel out of them this year. "But I think that Cam, he's going to do better this year, he going to have better weapons, a better defense, too. We'll see. The AFC East is going to be pretty good."

Drew Lock

Of all QBs mentioned, Lock is the least-likely to have anything to do with the Bills in 2021. Not only does he not play in the AFC East, his Broncos are not on Buffalo's upcoming schedule like they were last season. But it's still worth noting because the Broncos are in the AFC. Could the Bills and Broncos be nudging for playoff positioning if Denver figures a few things out... namely, at quarterback? Sherman thinks Alabama prospect Mac Jones might be in play at the draft for the Broncos... White was a little more political with his answer, but he does think the Broncos have a great roster... as he named pretty much their entire roster outside of quarterback as a player that he thinks is good.

"That's a tough one," White said. "He had a full year... I don't know, I don't know, I don't know. I... they may bring, you know how the NFL works, they may bring in some competition. That brings the best out of everybody. "I think that they have good receivers, (Jerry) Jeudy can create separation and they have KJ (Hamler) in the slot that can create separation. They got a nice running back, Melvin Gordon. And then they have Von Miller coming back. They just signed Kyle Fuller and then they just signed Ronald Darby and then they have Justin Simmons in the back end and then they have Bradley Chubb... they have a nice squad."

