Bills at Titans: Team facilities opened Saturday

So far things are on schedule for the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans.

With their Week 5 game re-scheduled for Tuesday due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the Titans clubhouse, a first step had to be passed before getting there. We’re also still not in the clear, but things are trending a good direction.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, there were no new positive tests for coronavirus found for a second-straight round of test results for the Titans. That means the Titans will open up their team facility for the first time since Sept. 24 when their organization first had members contract the virus.

As for now, things are still on track for a 7 p.m. kickoff between the Bills and Titans on Tuesday. The situation has to continue to trend without positive tests until then, though. So while the Titans actually being able to practice is a positive, we’re not fully in the clear yet. A new positive test discovered would cause things to go haywire once again.

Overall, Tennessee’s organization ended up having 23 total COVID-19 positive staff members.

