Advertisement

Bills sign local UB product Joe Andreessen

nick wojton
·1 min read

The Buffalo Bills have signed linebacker Joe Andreessen after he tried out with the team during rookie minicamp over the weekend.

Andreessen is a western New York native from Depew and attended the University at Buffalo.

Andreessen played with UB as a graduate student in 2023 after spending five seasons at Bryant.

In 12 games, Andreessen notched 90 tackles and 12 tackles for loss, both of which led his team. He added  a sack, two passes defensed and a forced fumble as well.

Andreessen during the Bills’ rookie minicamp can be found in the WGRZ-TV clip below:

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire