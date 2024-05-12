Bills sign local UB product Joe Andreessen

The Buffalo Bills have signed linebacker Joe Andreessen after he tried out with the team during rookie minicamp over the weekend.

Andreessen is a western New York native from Depew and attended the University at Buffalo.

Andreessen played with UB as a graduate student in 2023 after spending five seasons at Bryant.

A WNY native and @UBFootball product. We’ve signed LB Joe Andreessen to a contract: https://t.co/sWwhxmwSkw pic.twitter.com/rgQPLeAkCy — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) May 11, 2024

In 12 games, Andreessen notched 90 tackles and 12 tackles for loss, both of which led his team. He added a sack, two passes defensed and a forced fumble as well.

Andreessen during the Bills’ rookie minicamp can be found in the WGRZ-TV clip below:

Lancaster HS (@LHSfballLegends) ➡️@UBFootball ➡️@BuffaloBills After taking part in Buffalo's rookie minicamp, Depew native Joe Andreessen will get a chance to continue playing in WNY, with the LB signing a contract with the hometown #Bills. Great local story.#BillsMafia @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/sdSxvsyC7u — Jonathan Acosta (@_jacosta) May 11, 2024

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire