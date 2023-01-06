The Bills shared these needed photos of players smiling at practice

They were a few simple photos, but ones that many in western New York very much needed to see.

For many, it had been a tough few days following the chilling events involving Damar Hamlin earlier this week. On Monday during the Bills’ game against the Bengals, Hamlin collapsed on the field when he suffered cardiac arrest.

It happened right in front of our eyes and he has since been hospitalized and remains in critical condition.

However, the 24-year-old is improving. As of Thursday, UC Medical Center doctors revealed that Hamlin has some movement and has communicated through writing.

Even though Hamlin still has a ways to go, those are amazing steps that many worried would never come.

The news provided a slight sense of relief, as did the photos the Bills shared that same day. After the good news rolled in, the Bills (12-3) were on the practice field preparing to face the Patriots (8-8) on Sunday.

Those photos weren’t balls being thrown or plays being made. They were much more simple: Smiles and players flashing the No. 3 in their hands, which is Hamlin’s number.

Those few photos shared by the team can be found below:

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire