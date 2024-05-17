Bills’ Sean McDermott explains importance of locker room leadership

Bills coach Sean McDermott has always expressed the importance of his team captains. They provide the leadership for the rest of the locker room when McDermott himself is not around.

This offseason when defensive backs Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer departed the Bills, a chunk of that was lost.

During an appearance on former Bill Eric Wood’s podcast, McDermott explained that leadership is not something that just appears out of thin air. Instead, it’s a process of growing that in someone over time.

“It is an important trait of any successful team,” McDermott said.

McDermott’s full comments can be found below:

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire