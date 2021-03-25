Bills remain in top-five team in NFL.com power rankings

The Buffalo Bills made several moves to help fill the minor holes on their roster over the first portion of the free agency period. Their decisions keep them among the league’s best, according to NFL.com. In their latest, post-free agency power rankings, the Bills stand in the No. 4 spot.

The Bills did a great job at keeping major pieces from the 2020 season in the fold for upcoming seasons, as Buffalo signed linebacker Matt Milano, guard Jon Felciano, and tackle Darryl Williams. General manager Brandon Beane restructured some contracts to create some more cap space for the squad. This allowed Beane to make some moves with respect to unrestricted free agents.

Here is the breakdown on Buffalo’s offseason so far:

The Bills have established themselves as a legitimate championship contender, so we liked the move to keep Matt Milano — a member of the team’s defensive core — on a long-term deal. On offense, Buffalo opted to let John Brown head to Vegas in favor of Emmanuel Sanders, an underrated talent who slots in nicely with Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley to form a rock-solid wide receivers room. The signing of former No. 2 overall pick Mitch Trubisky represents an upgrade over Matt Barkley at backup QB. Of course, if Trubisky plays meaningful snaps in 2021, you’ll know something went terribly wrong.

Buffalo also added tight end Jacob Hollister to help bolter the tight end room and defensive end Efe Obada to compete as a pass rusher.

Buffalo’s core pieces remained intact moving forward. As long as the team can get a repeat performance out of their returning players and get a little extra out of the new faces on the squad, Buffalo will once again challenge for the AFC crown.

Related