Bills’ QB Josh Allen makes NFL history as first player to achieve TD feat

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen continues to etch his place in professional football history books.

Last week against the New England Patriots, Allen took to the air with three scoring throws to become the first player in league history with 100 passing touchdowns and 20 rushing touchdowns in their first four seasons.

Well this week, he did it again. This time, with his legs.

Allen became the only player in NFL history with 100 passing TDs and 30 rushing TDs in his first four seasons, and the first QB in league history to log four consecutive seasons with six-plus rushing TDs.

List of players in NFL history with 100 Pass TD and 30 Rush TD in their first four seasons… Josh Allen pic.twitter.com/KnOO3ugBHb — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 4, 2022

Allen ran for 81 yards and 2 TDs on 15 carries in a 29-15 win against the Atlanta Falcons in front of the Bills home crowd. Those two touchdowns brought his career TD total to 101 throwing and 31 rushing.

His two scores with his legs brought the talented QB’s total TD count to 40 on the season, second only to Tom Brady’s 42.

The 25-year-old had a rocky day passing that saw three interceptions, though it inspired him and RB Devin Singletary’s ground game to gain steam which allowed Buffalo to roll to a needed victory that clinched a playoff spot.

The team has won three straight games with a laser-like focus on winning out their final contests of the regular season to capture a second consecutive AFC East crown. They’ll have a chance to finish the job and do just that at home next against the Jets.

The first meeting between the division foes saw the Jets get blown out 45-17, with Allen going 21-28 for 366 YDS passing and 2 TDs. Yet the Bills scored 6 touchdowns that day, four of which were on the ground.

Buffalo may see some more opportunities for Allen and the offense to add to his total numbers in the regular-season finale, although the real prize they are focused on is making a Super Bowl run and winning a championship.

With a playoff spot locked in, they’ll look to secure a home playoff game along with their division with a win in Orchard Park against the Jets on Sunday.

