Bills’ Marquez Valdes-Scantling discusses Josh Allen’s personality

The Buffalo Bills have been trying to reshape their wide receiver room ever since Gabe Davis left in free-agency to join the Jacksonville Jaguars and Stefon Diggs was traded to the Houston Texans. One of the players that were signed to give star quarterback Josh Allen more weapons is a player who has been there and done that.

“Josh is just super normal, man,” wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling said after an OTA practice (Organized Team Activity) on Tuesday of Allen after having dinner with him following his signing with the Bills on May 14. Valdes-Scantling, 29, signed a one-year, $4.5 million deal with Buffalo to potentially be one of the starting receivers that can provide a veteran presence for the team.

“I think that’s the the most exciting thing,” Valdes-Scantling said. “When you’re one of the better quarterbacks in the league, some guys have egos. All the quarterbacks that I played with have not had those and so, that was the most exciting thing about just having a guy to that caliber just be a normal dude.”

Valdes-Scantling is heading into his seventh season in the NFL and since he came into the league as a fifth-round pick of the Green Bay Packers in the 2018 NFL Draft, Valdes-Scantling has played with elite quarterbacks. Valdes-Scantling spent his first four seasons in the league catching passes from Aaron Rodgers and has also had the pleasure of receiving dimes from Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes on the way to two Super Bowls.

Despite some of the drama that occurred between Allen and Diggs during their time together in Buffalo, it seems that most people describe Allen as a laid-back kind of guy who is easy to get along with. Add Valdes-Scantling to the list of players who have had nothing but good things to say about him.

