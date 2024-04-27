Bills’ Keon Coleman ready to team with Josh Allen: ‘Like pitch and catch’

The Buffalo Bills finally landed on a receiver for quarterback Josh Allen at the 2024 NFL draft. The team selected Florida State’s Keon Coleman with the first pick of the second round.

Coleman might not have track speed which is what kept him on the board, but there is still plenty to like. General manager Brandon Beane noted the size factor.

“Really good release. Of the bigger guys, we thought his release was as good as any. I think that comes from the basketball,” Beane said via video conference. “Is he gonna run away from people? Probably not. I think his play speed is definitely faster.”

Likewise, Coleman said after he was drafted by the Bills that he knows he has to bring that to the table for his new offense and quarterback. He said he’s confident he will do just that.

“It’s an amazing plus, especially when you have a quarterback with the arm (Allen) has,” Coleman said.

A 6-foot-4 wideout. Coleman put up 50 catches for 658 yards and 11 touchdowns last season after transferring from Michigan State.

For more from Coleman, see the attached WGRZ-TV clip below:

I asked Keon Coleman about his 50/50 catch ability and how his background in basketball has made him a better receiver. Said his skillset combined with Josh Allen's throwing ability and accuracy will make playing together "like pitch and catch."#BillsMafia @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/gmWtTTHodS — Jonathan Acosta (@_jacosta) April 26, 2024

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire