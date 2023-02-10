Bills’ Josh Allen finishes third in 2022 NFL MVP voting

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen finished in third place for the 2022 NFL MVP Award.

In a landslide, the award was won by Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. He finished well ahead anyone else with 48 first-place votes. It was the second time Mahomes earned the honor.

Allen received one first-place vote, as did Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. However, Hurts finished with 193 total points in the voting process, edging out Allen’s 151.

The full list of total points received in the MVP voting can be found below:

AP NFL MVP voting breakdown:

10 points for 1; 5 points for 2; 3 for 3; 2 for 4; 1 for 5.

First-place votes:

1. Patrick Mahomes – 48

2. Jalen Hurts – 1

3. Josh Allen – 1 pic.twitter.com/agBtDW2XGr — Rob Maaddi (@RobMaaddi) February 10, 2023

