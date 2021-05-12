Bills host Steelers in 2021 season opener
All 16 season openers were announced by the NFL on Wednesday a.m., ahead of the league releasing every team’s entire slate at 8 p.m.
For the Bills, they’ll be opening the 2021 season at home against the Steelers. That game will kickoff at 1 p.m.
2021 kickoff at our place. Lock it in.
📺: NFLN at 8pm pic.twitter.com/bEFWsmBSHg
— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) May 12, 2021
Some had previously hoped the Bills would travel to the Buccaneers for the Thursday Night contest. Instead, the Cowboys will do that, per the Week 1 schedules.
For all schedule news and leaks throughout the day prior to 8 p.m., click below to check out Bills Wire’s tracker of all the news:
