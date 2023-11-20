Bills G Dion Dawkins blasts 'disrespectful' Jets after postgame scuffle involving Michael Clemons

Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins arrives for the team's game Sunday against the New York Jets, a team isn't very fond of. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes ) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

The Buffalo Bills beat the New York Jets Sunday in a game that finally saw Zach Wilson benched.

After the game, things got testy in the tunnel in a scuffle that involved Bills guard Dion Dawkins and Jets defensive tackle Michael Clemons. The two are seen bickering from a distance before they had to be separated in the tunnel. (The video below has some NSFW language.)

The near fight in question. Michael Clemons and Dion Dawkins have to be separated. Two big dudes almost locked horns. Spilled over from beef during the 32-6 Bills win. 📸 From my iPhone pic.twitter.com/P7xE0ADi3f — Otis Livingston (@OlivingstonTV) November 20, 2023

Video from the other end of the tunnel shows Wilson keeping his distance and Jets head coach Robert Saleh walking away from the skirmish, clearly not interested in getting involved in the aftermath of his team's 32-6 loss.

Some Jets and Bills players were getting into it in the hallway. Hard to see here but it was happening. pic.twitter.com/owyiroB3LG — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) November 20, 2023

A fourth-quarter interaction between the two explains the tension.

Dawkins dove on Clemons at the end of a play. Clemons responded by shoving Dawkins to the ground. Dawkins then rolled over onto his back in an apparent attempt to feign injury. After several moments, Dawkins popped up off the turf, sprinted away from the skirmish and waved to a cheering Buffalo crowd enjoying the then 29-6 Bills lead.

Dion Dawkins just had arguably the strangest 25-second sequence of any player in the NFL this season 😂 pic.twitter.com/aKe8b8dxWM — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 20, 2023

The incident drew an unnecessary roughness penalty on Dawkins and apparently sparked the postgame shenanigans in the tunnel. Dawkins had thoughts on it all while speaking with media postgame.

"I'm a humble guy," Dawkins said, per Matt Parino of Syracuse.com. "I'm not a fan, man. I'm not a fan of the Jets. Very disrespectful players. It's what it is, and when we could run and pass and beat a team like that — cool. Thumbs up."

Clemons reportedly left the Jets locker room when approached by reporters asking about the incident.

So there you have it. Dion Dawkins, not a fan of the Jets.

For those seeking a rematch between Dawkins and Clemons, they'll have to wait until next season. Sunday's game was the second of the season between the teams, with Buffalo's win splitting the season series at 1-1.