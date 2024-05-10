Bills’ front office member Terrance Gray turned down the Patriots

Terrance Gray has been a person of interest across the NFL.

But most recently Gray, the director of player personnel for the Buffalo Bills, has opted to stay in western New York rather than head to the New England Patriots.

According to MMQB’s Albert Breer, the Patriots had interest in bringing Gray on board. He declined:

The Patriots reached out to interview Bills director of player personnel Terrance Gray for their primary football executive position, per sources, and Gray politely turned them down. Eliot Wolf's the expected hire, but New England still has to satisfy NFL rules on interviews. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) May 7, 2024

Over recent offseasons, other NFL clubs have expressed interest in Gray. He did take up interview opportunities with the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers… but evidently this position with the Patriots was not to his liking.

Gray began his career in Buffalo in 2017 when the team hired head coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane. Since then, Gray has worked his way up through the organization.

Originally hired as the team’s director of college scouting, Gray was promoted to assistant director of player personnel then moved up again in 2022. That latter promotion came about when the New York Giants hired Joe Schoen as their general manager, who was previously Buffalo’s assistant general manager.

Per Pro Football Talk, at least three candidates have declined an interview opportunity in New England.

