Bills use creative designation for Rasul Douglas on injury report

On Tuesday, the Bills traded for veteran cornerback Rasul Douglas. On Wednesday, the former Packer did not practice with his new team.

The Bills had a creative designation on the injury report to explain the failure of Douglas to participate.

"Just got here," the Bills announced.

On the NFL's official injury report, the reason was less entertaining: "Not injury related — travel."

Presumably, Douglas will practice on Thursday. And the Bills will need him to play on Sunday night, when they go to Cincinnati to face the Bengals.