Bills’ Brandon Beane calls Odell Beckham Jr. a ‘talented player’

The Buffalo Bills start the 2022 NFL season against Odell Beckham Jr.’s most-recent team, the Los Angeles Rams.

Beckham will not be in the fold for that game as a member of the Bills. But thanks to one of Buffalo’s newest football players, connections have been made.

Bills pass rusher Von Miller hasn’t been shy about his desires. He wants Beckham to land in Buffalo as soon as the playmaker is healed up from the ACL he tore in last year’s Super Bowl.

Miller has gone as far as taking to social media to say it. The real head-turning comment was when Beckham said “the door is open for him to come to the Buffalo Bills” during an interview on the Pat McAfee Show.

Miller’s efforts turned heads so much that Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane is even talking about him now.

During his press conference to discuss the signing of new punter Sam Martin, Beane said, in a vague way, he would be interested in Beckham.

“He’s a talented player. Show me a talented player I’m not checking into,” Beane said.

For more from Beane on Beckham, see the clip from WKBW-TV below:

Bills GM Brandon Beane on the possibility of the team adding FA WR Odell Beckham Jr#BillsMafia @WKBW pic.twitter.com/1ov42x07dB — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) September 1, 2022

Related

Former Bills TE OJ Howard signs with Texans Von Miller explains why Bills Mafia is different than other fan bases (video) Punter Sam Martin has free-agent visit with Bills

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire