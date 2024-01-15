Bills ask for more snow shovelers at Highmark Stadium Monday morning

The Bills and Steelers are set to play in Buffalo at 4:30 p.m. ET on Monday, but there's still work to be done to get Highmark Stadium ready for the game.

The Bills sent out another call for snow shovelers on Monday morning. The team is offering $20 an hour to people to shovel snow inside the stadium, but it appears that the amount of snow that fell over the weekend will make it all but impossible to fully clear the stadium by kickoff.

Multiple people who have been at Highmark Stadium in recent hours have posted to social media saying that they are being told to shovel walkways and that seats are being left covered with snow.

That won't make for the most comfortable way to watch a football game, but the game is moving forward after being postponed from Sunday whether or not the seats are going to be as welcoming as they would be in other circumstances.