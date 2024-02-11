Bills' Allen states Purdy takes 49ers' roster places past QBs couldn't originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

One of the NFL’s best quarterbacks has given his opinion on the “game manager” talk about 49ers star Brock Purdy.

Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills, generally regarded as one of the upper echelon quarterbacks in the league, spoke to Fox Sports' “Speak” on Radio Row in Las Vegas, giving Purdy plenty of praise for his playing style.

“I think that he, within the confines of his offense, he does more than what he's asked to do," Allen said. “He makes plays outside of the structure. You go back to [the NFC Championship Game], he's made some unbelievable plays with his feet and being able to extend some plays.”

Many detractors bemoan Purdy as nothing more than a “game manager” who is only thriving due to the incredibly talented roster of superstar position players on the 49ers. Allen refuted this notion by pointing out that Purdy has succeeded where other quarterbacks on the team have failed.

“We all know that he's got a great roster, but that doesn't change the fact that there's been other quarterbacks there that have had the same roster, if not a better roster, and they haven't gotten to do what he's done," Allen said. "So, he's doing the right things for his team. He's in the Super Bowl. He doesn't make the mistakes.

“And like I said, he's playing on Super Bowl Sunday. ... I don't know how you can knock on him. He's doing whatever you ask of him as a quarterback to do.”

Allen has become one of the best quarterbacks in the league due to his dual-threat ability as a passer and a rusher, in addition to his ability to go off-script and improvise, essential skills for any QB in the NFL now.

Purdy has had a magical ascent to stardom, going from the last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft to starting in Super Bowl LVIII against the likes of Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Despite having a legion of naysayers, Purdy has plenty of fans, such as 49ers legend Joe Montana and Drew Brees.

Winning the game would do a lot to establish Purdy’s legacy in the league and silence the hordes of detractors who want to see the young quarterback fail on the biggest stage in sports.

