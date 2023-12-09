Bills activate Dawson Knox

The Chiefs activated linebacker Nick Bolton from injured reserve on Saturday and the Bills are also bringing someone back for Sunday's game at Arrowhead Stadium.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said on Friday that there was a good chance tight end Dawson Knox would be activated from injured reserve this weekend. The Bills announced that Knox is back on the active roster on Saturday.

Knox hurt his wrist in Week Seven. He had 15 receptions for 102 yards and a touchdown before his injury knocked him out of the lineup.

Linebacker A.J. Klein was waived to create space for Knox on the 53-man roster.