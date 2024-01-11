Bill Belichick's final press conference with Patriots: Live updates on what he's saying
The New England Patriots will put an official bow on the Bill Belichick era Thursday when the former head coach and team owner Robert Kraft meet with the media at noon ET.
Just after 7 a.m. ET, news that Belichick would not return for the 2024 season broke. Now Kraft and Belichick will provide glimpses – although neither have been inclined to say much to the press throughout their respective track records – into how the two sides arrived at what has been described as a mutual parting.
Follow along with USA TODAY Sports as the 24-year partnership enters its epilogue.
