Bill Belichick takes epic jab at Patriots docuseries during Tom Brady roast

When you aim for Bill Belichick, you best not miss.

The former New England Patriots coach made an appearance at The Roast of Tom Brady, a Netflix special that aired on Sunday, and he didn’t waste an opportunity to clap back on “The Dynasty: New England Patriots” docuseries on Apple TV+.

The 10-part series underwent a bunch of criticism from former players and fans due to its negative portrayal of Belichick, who mutually agreed to part ways with the Patriots after 24 years back in January.

“It’s an honor to be at the roast of Tom Brady on Netflix tonight. It’s not to be confused with the 10-part Bill Belichick roast during the Apple TV documentary,” said Belichick.

Belichick tends to keep everything close to the chest. So this epic dig back at the documentary might be the last we hear of it from the legendary coach.

Nothing was ever perfect in New England, but there’s also a respect factor for fans, players and coaches throughout the organization when it comes to Belichick, the architect behind the greatest dynasty in NFL history.

What he has done for the Patriots organization will never be forgotten.

