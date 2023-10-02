Bill Belichick: We have pretty good offensive talent, haven't found a consistent groove

The Cowboys handed Bill Belichick the most lopsided loss of his head coaching career with Sunday's 38-3 demolition of the Patriots and Belichick said in a Monday press conference that he believes "we’re better than what we played yesterday."

The Patriots are 1-3, though, and they've been plagued by the same kind of problems that hurt them on Sunday throughout the first four weeks of the season. That's especially true on offense as their losses have all seen the team turn the ball over, fail to run the ball effectively and generally struggle to move the ball effectively.

During an appearance on WEEI, Belichick said that he thinks the offense has "pretty good talent" but that they have not found "a consistent groove" at this point.

"It’s more of a consistency thing," Belichick said. "One breakdown, one or two breakdowns on each play with some other good things being done but ultimately that one breakdown causes the play not to be successful. I think once we get hitting on a more consistent basis we can eliminate that one problem, or one technique, or one fundamental thing that comes up on individual plays and the results will be a lot better. But we haven’t done a good enough job on that and until we get there, it’s still obviously a problem.”

In his press conference, Belichick said the team "can't win turning the ball over three times in a game." Quarterback Mac Jones was responsible for all three on Sunday, but Belichick said after the game that there won't be a quarterback change. That leaves it up to Jones to find a way to get the Patriots into that groove and doubts about his ability to do so will only grow as long as the Patriots continue to misfire offensively.