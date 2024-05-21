Bill Belichick plans to endorse Giants great Leonard Marshall for Hall of Fame

Former New York Giants All-Pro defensive end Leonard Marshall hopes one day to be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

The two-time Super Bowl champion is third all-time in Giants franchise history in sacks behind Hall of Famers Michael Strahan and Lawrence Taylor and isn’t being selfish in his quest for a gold jacket.

“I want this for everyone involved in every facet of my life,” Marshall told Big Blue View during an exclusive interview. “My family, my teammates, my coaches, all the men that touched my life as a boy and I represented in terms of their leadership.”

One famous former coach, says Marshall, who will back his candidacy is Bill Belichick, who served as the Giants’ defensive coordinator under head coach Bill Parcells during the Giants’ glory days of the 1980s.

“I had a conversation this morning over email with Bill Belichick. He assured me that I would get his endorsement, and that meant a hell of a lot to me because this guy helped me become who I became in that Giant uniform,” Marshall said.

Marshall will always be remembered for his devastating hit on San Francisco 49ers quarterback Joe Montana that turned the tide in the 1990 NFC Championship Game.

Marshall was a second-round pick out of LSU by the Giants back in 1983 and played with Big Blue until 1992, winning two Super Bowls. He finished his career in 1994 after stints with the Jets and Washington.

Marshall was inducted into the Giants’ Ring of Honor in 2022.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire