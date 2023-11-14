Bill Belichick on Jack Jones: "I felt like it was time to move on"

As the Patriots returned from their game in Germany, there were questions about the job status of various members of the Patriots organization. One specific member of the team has lost his job.

Cornerback Jack Jones, a fourth-round pick in 2022, was waived on Monday. On Tuesday, coach Bill Belichick was asked about the reason(s) for the decision.

"I felt like it was time to move on," Belichick said.

Was it due to performance or conduct?

"I felt like it was time to move on," Belichick said.

Did something happen in Germany that led to this?

"No, not really," Belichick said.

Belichick was asked whether the team missed something in the draft evaluation, given that a fourth-round pick was used to get him.

"Well, Jack’s a talented player," Belichick said. "He showed that when he played for us at times. In the end, I just felt like we needed to move on, but he’s a talented player."

Was Belichick's message not getting through to Jones?

"Felt like it was time to move on," Belichick said.

The most telling answer was the single word Belichick provided when asked if there's a chance Jones will be added to the practice squad, if he clears waivers.

"No," Belichick said.

So that's that for Jack Jones and the Patriots. Belichick made the decision to move on, as he has time and again.

Remember that when wringing hands and/or gnashing teeth regarding the current public talk about Belichick's future. The standard that is being applied to him is the same standard that he has applied to countless players.

Felt like it was time to move on.

Yes, that's how most Patriots fans currently feel about Belichick.