Bill Belichick believed to be eyeing three NFL teams in 2025

Bill Belichick failed to land a head coaching job in this hiring cycle, but the year 2025 could bring about new opportunities for the former New England Patriots coach.

The three teams he’s believed to be eyeing as possible destinations are the Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants.

ESPN’s Seth Wickersham, Don Van Natta Jr. and Jeremy Fowler broached the subject of Belichick’s future in a combined report on Wednesday:

In the coming weeks, Belichick is expected to sign a deal to do analysis for Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions, which produces ESPN’s “ManningCast” during “Monday Night Football.” He is believed to be biding his time until next January for openings on teams he has told confidants he would be interested in coaching: the Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants.

The Cowboys would make sense due to the respect owner Jerry Jones already has for Belichick. Jones, who turns 82 years old this year, is looking to win right away. He clearly isn’t doing that with Mike McCarthy, who has only won one playoff game since being hired as head coach.

The Eagles could be an option of opportunity if Nick Sirianni doesn’t work out, while the Giants would be a full-circle moment for Belichick, who won his first Super Bowl with the team as a defensive coach.

Options might be dwindling, but they’ll still exist with a little patience. For how long, exactly? That’s another question entirely for the 72-year-old former coach.

