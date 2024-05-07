Big Ten women's basketball 2024-25 schedules: Here's who U-M, MSU will host

The “Really Big Big Ten” 2024-25 schedule continues to take shape, as the Big Ten announced its conference matchups for women’s basketball on Tuesday.

The good news for Michigan and Michigan State? They’ll each get a home game against their rival.

They’ll play the other 16 teams in the conference just once, however, as the women’s side plays an 18-game league schedule. (The men will play 20 conference games, allowing for three home-and-away sets.)

Michigan Wolverines guard Laila Phelia (5) goes for the ball against Michigan State Spartans guard Julia Ayrault (40) during second-quarter action at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023.

As for the four teams joining the conference from the diminished Pac-12 conference? Both Michigan and Michigan State will head to Los Angeles to face UCLA and USC and host the Pacific Northwest schools, with Oregon and Washington slated to visit Ann Arbor and East Lansing at some point.

The full conference schedules for the Spartans and Wolverines:

2024-25 Big Ten conference opponents

Michigan

Home: Indiana, Iowa, Northwestern, Ohio State, Penn State, Rutgers, Washington, Oregon.

Away: Illinois, Maryland, Minnesota, Nebraska, Purdue, Wisconsin, UCLA, USC.

Home/away: Michigan State.

Michigan State

Home: Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Penn State, Purdue, Wisconsin, Washington, Oregon.

Away: Illinois, Maryland, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Rutgers, UCLA, USC.

Home/away: Michigan.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Big Ten women's basketball 2024-25 schedules: Who U-M, MSU will host