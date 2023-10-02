Big Ten team fires offensive coordinator

The first Big Ten coaching staff change occurred for the 2023 season. Indiana fired offensive coordinator Walt Bell on Sunday afternoon.

The Hoosiers are 2-3 after Saturday’s 44-17 loss to Maryland. In five games this season, they have averaged only 20.8 points per game, good enough for 111th in the nation in scoring offense.

Offensive line coach Rod Carey will take on the offensive coordinator duties. Carey had previously been the head coach at Northern Illinois and Temple.

He holds a coaching record of 64-50 and 0-7 in bowl games. The Hoosiers will now prepare for the road as they travel to Ann Arbor to take on the Michigan Wolverines in two weeks.

