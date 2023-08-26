Big Ten will require teams to issue injury report before football games

Big Ten football teams must issue injury or "availability" reports before games this season, conference announced Friday night.

Teams will be required to submit such reports to the league office on game day, and that information will be released at least two hours before kickoff at their website and X (formerly Twitter) account.

With sports gambling now legal in 34 states, the Big Ten is taking steps to prevent gamblers from seeking and capitalizing on inside information. In addition to the status report, the Big Ten has partnered with U.S. Integrity to enhance monitoring efforts and provide additional education to help prevent student-athletes, coaches, and staff from participating in prohibited sports wagering.

“The well-being of our students, coaches, and staff, as well as the integrity of our competitions are of paramount importance,” Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti said in a statement. “Enhanced transparency through availability reporting and partnering with U.S. Integrity strengthens our efforts to protect those who participate in our games as well as the integrity of the games themselves. I’m grateful for the collaboration of our schools, coaches, and administrators.”

Under Ohio State coach Ryan Day, OSU has typically released a status report a couple of hours before kickoff listing players that were unavailable or gameday decisions. Now such reports will be mandatory.

