Big Ten releases Nebraska’s 2024-25 basketball schedule

The Big Ten released its 2024-25 conference schedule earlier this week. Each of the 18 league teams will play a 20-game conference schedule. Each school will play three schools, both home and away while facing the other 14 teams once. Member institutions will play seven games at home and seven on the road. The Huskers will host Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Rutgers, UCLA, and USC and travel to Michigan State, Northwestern, Oregon, Penn State, Purdue, Washington, and Wisconsin. The team will play a home-and-home series with Iowa, Maryland, and Ohio State. This season will be the first year with four new conference members (Oregon, UCLA, USC, and Washington.

B1G matchups locked in. pic.twitter.com/sAeUEZHiiS — Nebraska Men's Basketball (@HuskerMBB) May 1, 2024

