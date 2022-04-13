How the Big Ten ranks according to ESPN’s preseason FPI

Spring football is hitting its stride across the country this month as the anticipation for a new college football season continues to build. And while the spring games are not quite all in the books just yet, we are beginning to get a preseason read on how teams are going to be lining up in the preseason previews.

ESPN updated its Football Power Index (FPI) for the upcoming 2022 college football season. Not surprisingly, the Alabama Crimson Tide get the early nod in the No. 1 spot in the FPI, two spots ahead of the reigning national champions from Georgia. Nestled in between the Tide and Dawgs is perennial Big Ten powerhouse Ohio State, with another season of great expectations on the horizon for the Buckeyes in Columbus.

But how does the rest of the Big Ten measure up? Let’s have a look.

Ohio State: 28.3

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Overall: 2

Big Ten: 1

Michigan: 16.5

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Overall: 7

Big Ten: 2

Penn State: 13.6

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Overall: 12

Big Ten: 3

Michigan State: 12.4

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Overall: 16

Big Ten: 4

Wisconsin: 11.0

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Overall: 21

Big Ten: 5

Nebraska: 8.3

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Overall: 35

Big Ten: 6

Iowa: 7.5

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Overall: 38

Big Ten: 7

Minnesota: 6.7

Greg Bartram-USA TODAY Sports

Overall: 40

Big Ten: 8

Maryland: 5.9

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Overall: 43

Big Ten: 9

Purdue: 5.7

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Overall: 44

Big Ten: 10

Indiana: -0.6

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Overall: 66

Big Ten: 11

Illinois: -1.7

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Overall: 73

Big Ten: 12

Northwestern: -2.6

Jim Young-USA TODAY Sports

Overall: 82

Big Ten: 13

Rutgers: -3.0

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Overall: 83

Big Ten: 14

