Big Ten power rankings: Familiar names sit atop before 2023 kicks off

A year after getting two teams in the College Football Playoff and a year before adding four new West Coast members, the Big Ten is heading into an exciting 2023 college football season. And there could be two more Big Ten teams playing for a national championship at the end of it.

But will they be the same two teams we saw in the playoff last season? Or could a new school crack the playoff for the first time in school history?

Each week during the course of the college football season, I’ll share my updated Big Ten power rankings with some thoughts on why I have each team ranked where they are. My rankings are based in part by my preseason expectations for that team, the body of work we have to work off of, and just my general feel for each team. As you will see in my preseason power rankings and my current College Football Playoff projection, I do think there is potential for movement within my top three of the Big Ten, but I want to see it before I rank it.

As always, if you have a problem with my rankings, you are more than welcome to let me know what you think. It doesn’t mean I’ll admit to being an idiot, although I’m sure that will be the most common insult hurled my way on a weekly basis. It’s all a part of the fun!

With the season now just days away from kicking off for all 14 Big Ten schools, here is my first look at the power rankings for the Big Ten in 2023.

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Last year’s record: 11-2

Next game: at Indiana

The Buckeyes are my pick to win the Big Ten this season. The Buckeyes have the Big Ten’s top wide receiver unit, which should help make for an easy transition for new starting quarterback Kyle McCord. You know the Buckeyes will have some explosiveness on the ground and as long as the defense improves slightly, Ohio State should be in a good spot for a run in the Big Ten. The Buckeyes do face the toughest schedule out of the top three teams in the conference with a non-conference trip to Notre Dame and having to play at Wisconsin and Michigan this season. If the Buckeyes end the year on top, they will certainly have earned it.

Michigan

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Last year’s record: 13-1

Next game: vs. East Carolina

The two-time defending Big Ten champions are worthy of the top spot in the Big Ten to start off the season. Michigan may not be my favorite to finish the season on top, but the combination of offensive line, arguably the top quarterback returning from last season, and a defensive style that just works so well in the Big Ten makes Michigan an easy pick for one of the top spots in the conference to start off the season.

Penn State

Jan 2, 2023; Pasadena, California, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Nicholas Singleton Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Last year’s record: 11-2

Next game: vs. West Virginia

So here is the thing. I have already gone on record suggesting I believe Penn State will reach the College Football Playoff. So why do I have the Nittany Lions third in my preseason power ranking? Because I want to see Penn State prove they are ahead of a team like Michigan or Ohio State first. I clearly think the path is there for Penn State, and that relies on the offense clicking early on with a new starting quarterback. Getting Michigan at home later in the year is the key, but the Nittany Lions must avoid a couple of hurdles early in the year to establish that momentum needed.

Minnesota

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Last year’s record: 9-4

Next game: vs. Nebraska (Thursday)

This is finally going to be the year Minnesota gets to the top of the Big Ten West division. Maybe. The Golden Gophers may have the best team in the division, but the schedule may be the most brutal among West division teams. Minnesota draws cross-division games against both Michigan and Ohio State and must also travel to Iowa for a key division game. At least they get Wisconsin at home to close out the season, but we’ll get a good look at the Gophers with a Thursday night opener against Nebraska.

Wisconsin

Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Last year’s record: 7-6

Next game: vs. Buffalo

If there is a team in the Big Ten that I think may be a bit overhyped going into the new season, it could be Wisconsin. The Badgers made a great coaching hire with Luke Fickell this offseason, and he’ll certainly lead the Badgers toward plenty of success in Madison. And they could very well end the year on top of the Big Ten West standings. But there is a good amount of work still to be done to get the Badgers into true Big Ten title contention off a 7-6 season.

Iowa

Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

Last year’s record: 8-5

Next game: vs. Utah State

There are two things we know will be true of Iowa this season. The defense will be nasty and the offense will be a bit of a roller coaster ride. Iowa has rarely given me much reason to believe they will have it all figured out on offense, but the defense more than makes up for it. Unfortunately for Iowa, the questions I have on offense leave me to believe it could be tough to climb to the top of the West this season.

Maryland

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Last year’s record: 8-5

Next game: vs. Towson

Maryland is my biggest wild card team in the Big Ten because they could potentially trip up Penn State or Michigan in College Park in November, or they could get steamrolled by either. You just don’t know what is going to happen with Maryland! The Terrapins have some good pieces in place for the offense to make some things happen. This may be the most dangerous team for any team with legitimate playoff hopes this fall.

Illinois

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Last year’s record: 8-5

Next game: vs. Toledo

Illinois took many by surprise in 2022 as they looked to have the inside track to the Big Ten West championship before things fell off the rails a bit later in the season. But this Illini defense is not one to take lightly. The offense may have some work to do, but expect Bret Bielema to figure out some ways to scratch some victories together on the strength of his defense.

Nebraska

Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

Last year’s record: 4-8

Next game: at Minnesota (Thursday)

It is no secret to anyone who has been following my commentary over the years just how much respect I have for Matt Rhule. Nebraska is in great hands with Rhule taking over the program and I fully expect the Cornhuskers back in a bowl game this season… but not with much of a margin for error. It’s going to take a little time for Nebraska to get things fully going again, but we will see improvement in Lincoln this season.

Michigan State

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Last year’s record: 5-7

Next game: vs. Central Michigan

After giving head coach Mel Tucker a huge contract the previous season, Michigan State was among the biggest disappointments in the Big Ten last season. And after a rough offseason, it is fair to wonder if the Spartans have any regrets with their investment in Tucker. But this could be a better season in East Lansing. It won’t result in a surprise run to the Big Ten title race, but a chance to return to the bowl season is not out of the question.

Rutgers

Brent Skeen-USA TODAY Sports

Last year’s record: 4-8

Next game: vs. Northwestern

Greg Schiano continues to try to build Rutgers the way he did in the Big East. The goal this year is simply getting to a bowl game, and that is absolutely an attainable goal with some good games in their favor to start the season. Three wins in September should be expected, but that will leave some work to do the rest of the year even with Michigan out of the way.

Purdue

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Last year’s record: 8-6

Next game: vs. Fresno State

After a fun ride to the Big Ten championship game last season, the Boilermakers are probably primed for a steep drop in the Big Ten West this season. And it’s not as if Purdue was running away with things a season ago. Purdue ended its season just two games over .500.

Indiana

Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports

Last year’s record: 4-8

Next game: vs. Ohio State

Get ready for another tough season in Bloomington, Indiana. The Hoosiers continued to trend downward following their fun 2020 season and failed to reach the postseason last year. Things are not about to get much easier for them this season as they will trend toward the bottom of the Big Ten standings once again.

Northwestern

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Last year’s record: 1-11

Next game: at Rutgers (Sunday)

This is going to be a long season in Evanston, but that may be the norm for the Wildcats after the last couple of seasons. Northwestern had a rough offseason in the headlines and there is not much hope for the story to change this fall on the football field.

