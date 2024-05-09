Big Ten living up to its moniker

May 9—Illinois added a 7-footer to its roster this week, joining 10 other Big Ten teams with at least one formidable post player in their frontcourt. Beat writer Scott Richey takes a look at all 14 7-footers that are on Big Ten rosters for the 2024-25 season:

Oumar Ballo

Indiana

Ballo followed Tommy Lloyd from Gonzaga to Arizona and turned into a physical force in the post. The 7-footer averaged a double-double last season for the Wildcats — 12.9 points and 10.1 rebounds.

Will Berg

Purdue

The sum total of Berg's experience the past two seasons is 52 minutes on the court in 14 games during the most recent 2023-24 season. The 7-2 Swede, of course, was blocked by playing behind 7-4 center and two-time national player of the year Zach Edey.

Nate Bittle

Oregon

Bittle seemed to have turn the corner in year three with the Ducks, averaging 13 points and six rebounds in the first three games of the season. Wrist surgery and an undisclosed illness then limited the 7-footer to just two more games.

Aaron Bradshaw

Ohio State

A summer foot injury lingered into the start of the 2023-24 season for the 7-1 Bradshaw, and he didn't make his Kentucky debut until December. He hit the portal after John Calipari's departure and quickly landed with the Buckeyes.

Steven Crowl

Wisconsin

Crowl has been a mainstay in the Badgers' lineup the past three seasons and averaged 11.2 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 2023-24. The 7-footer will play a key role this coming season as one of the few regulars returning.

Keenan Fitzmorris

Northwestern

The Wildcats doubled down on 7-footers by snagging the 7-1 Fitzmorris out of the transfer portal this offseason. He barely played in two seasons at Stanford before turning into a semi-regular starter the last two years at Stony Brook.

Vladislav Goldin

Michigan

New Michigan coach Dusty May didn't get all of his Florida Atlantic stars to follow him to Ann Arbor, Mich., but he did get the biggest. The 7-1 Goldin put up career highs in scoring, rebounding and blocked shots last season.

Tomislav Ivisic

Illinois

That Ivisic can match physicality at 7-1 and 240-250 pounds with an ability to stretch the floor offensively made him a fit in Champaign. The latter might mean the most. Brad Underwood has leaned into offensive versatility.

Daniel Jacobsen

Purdue

It's not a complete recruiting class in West Lafayette, Ind., unless Matt Painter brings in a 7-footer. Jacobsen, a four-star 7-3 center, seemed destined for the Big Ten regardless. Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin also offered.

Aday Mara

UCLA

Mara arrived in Los Angeles from Spain ahead of the 2023-24 season as a potential first-round pick for the 2024 NBA draft. Then the 7-3 center played sparingly for the Bruins, and his return to UCLA is unclear at this juncture.

Braxton Meah

Nebraska

The Cornhuskers needed a boost to their frontcourt with Rienk Mast redshirting next season after knee surgery. The 7-1 Meah started 47 of 62 games the past two seasons at Washington after playing a minimal role at Fresno State.

Matthew Nicholson

Northwestern

Nicholson couldn't finish out the 2023-24 season after suffering a foot injury on March 2. Losing the 7-foot center hurt the Wildcats, who lost that game and three of their next five without their defensive anchor in the post.

Braden Pierce

Maryland

What's next for Pierce after redshirting the 2023-24 season for the Terrapins is not entirely clear. The 7-footer will have a season in Kevin Willard's system, but Maryland is bringing in five-star center Derik Queen in the Class of 2024.

Danny Wolf

Michigan

Wolf was one of the top big men available in the transfer portal this offseason given he's a 7-footer who shot 35 percent from three last season at Yale. May is already on the record he's more than OK playing Wolf and Goldin together.