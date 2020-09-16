Big Ten football reinstated: Here's what we know about when they'll play, daily testing

There remains plenty of details to finalize, but Big Ten football will attempt a comeback this fall.

Improved medical protocols are agreed upon. Practices can begin in full immediately. Daily testing for players is expected to begin no later than Sept. 30 across all campuses. The weekend of Oct. 24 is the target for kickoff. Details of an eight-game regular season schedule, which will culminate in a ninth game against an equally seeded cross-divisional opponent, remain under construction.

But after more than a month of political wrangling, coach chirping, parent protests, player lawsuits, fan frustration and public outcry, the conference finally acquiesced and gave a green light to a football season this fall. All coming 36 days after league leaders determined it too uncertain to proceed and planning to push competition into 2021.

Michigan State football player Michael Dowell walks to the Skandalaris Football Center/Duffy Daugherty Football Building on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in East Lansing.

“I think the biggest thing is that we all have to realize that this is a fluid situation. And we always wanted to make sure that we put the health and safety of our student-athletes at the forefront of all our decisions,” conference commissioner Kevin Warren said on a video conference call with reporters. “And this is also a situation that we need to adapt. … And based upon the standards that were set by our chancellors and presidents from Day 1 is that we needed to make sure that we create an environment that would allow for our student athletes to participate in intercollegiate athletics in a healthy and safe environment.

“And the standards that we needed, we had to go to work. We had to be fluid, we needed to show flexibility. And once we reached that point and that we felt that we were comfortable to proceed forward and to be able to create that that environment, we were able to go forward.”

But that still does not mean it will be smooth sailing from here.

What changed their minds?

In a release about the Big Ten’s decision, Rutgers said it “will abide” by the Big Ten’s revamped protocols and daily testing. However, the school in New Jersey also made it clear — as Warren did back in early August — that nothing is guaranteed.

“Assessments of the conditions at Rutgers, as well as those for each opponent, will be made regarding all upcoming games,” Rutgers’ release stated. “Individual universities may suspend the return to competition on a week-to-week basis if they or their scheduled opponents are experiencing significant negative changes among players and staff or within the broader university community.”

[ As Big Ten football returns, questions include when U-M vs. MSU will play? ]

League leaders have gone from their initial terminology of calling the Aug. 11 decision a “postponement” in its initial release to now terming it “a pause.” So what changed among presidents and chancellors a month after they voted 11-3 against playing — with Ohio State, Nebraska and Iowa the outliers — to rendering a unanimous verdict?

Spartan Stadium photographed on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, on the Michigan State University campus in East Lansing.

“Each of the 14 of us might have a different answer among the presidents and chancellors,” said Northwestern president Morton Schapiro, who chairs the Big Ten Council of Presidents/Chancellors and the league’s Return To Competition Task Force. “For me, it wasn't about political pressure, it wasn't about money, it wasn't about lawsuits, and it wasn't about what everybody else is doing. It was the unanimous opinion of our medical experts. And that sort of evolved over the course of weeks.

