Northwestern coach Chris Collins fined, reprimanded for actions against Purdue basketball

ROSEMONT, Illinois − Northwestern basketball coach Chris Collins has been fined $5,000 and reprimanded by the Big Ten for actions late in Wednesday's game at Purdue.

Collins came onto the court in the final seconds of overtime in Purdue's 105-96 victory at Mackey Arena.

Collins was ejected and Purdue was awarded four free throws for technical fouls against Collins and Northwestern guard Boo Buie.

Purdue shot 46 free throws to Northwestern's eight, which Collins spoke about after the game.

"I just don't know if I've ever seen a box score like that ..." Collins said. "Boo Buie doesn't shoot a free throw in the game. It's kind of crazy. But that's how the game is called and you've got to live with it."

On Friday, the Big Ten released a statement announcing Collins' penalties.

"The Big Ten Conference expects all contests involving a member institution to be conducted without compromise to any fundamental element of sportsmanship," the release states. "Such fundamental elements include integrity of the competition, civility toward all, and respect, particularly toward opponents and officials."

The Big Ten Conference considers this matter concluded and will have no further comment.

