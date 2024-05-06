Big Ten coach labels Cooper DeJean as ‘elite, special, and first-round talent’ after NFL Draft

Former Iowa Hawkeyes do-it-all man Cooper DeJean, who played corner, punt returner, and gunner on punt coverage has long been viewed as a special type of player by Iowa fans. They saw it week in and week out with his game-changing plays.

Now that DeJean is in the NFL as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles, many expect those types of plays to carry over to Sundays. Not only did Iowa fans, teammates, and coaches see him in action, but opposing Big Ten coaches had to deal with DeJean as well.

In ESPN’s NFL draft confidential, they spoke anonymously with coaches. One Big Ten coach had high praise for Cooper DeJean as a “elite and special” player.

Perhaps a bigger surprise came a few picks later, as Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean went at No. 40 to the Philadelphia Eagles. DeJean, a unanimous All-America selection and the Big Ten’s defensive back of the year, played primarily cornerback for the Hawkeyes and was evaluated at corner and safety. He broke his leg late last season while practicing on offense but recovered to run well at his pro day workout several weeks ago. “I think he’s elite, he’s special, he’ll prove himself and be just fine,” a Big Ten coach said. “He easily was a first-round talent.” – Adam Rittenberg, ESPN

The pick by the Eagles has been met with resounding applause as one of the top picks of the entire draft due to DeJean’s unexpected slide. The slide has landed DeJean with a new home that is crazed for football and on a team that is ready to contend immediately for a Super Bowl.

With his game-changing ability and versatility, Cooper DeJean has every chance to start Week 1 when things round into form. His talent is only going to get better and he can allow an NFL defense to get very creative.

