Big Ten bowl projections, College Football Playoff predictions after Week 2

The Big Ten has a rich, rich history in bowl games, and the expectations are for that to continue in 2021, or so we think.

Here at Buckeyes Wire, we’re keeping with tradition and giving you a peek at where we think all the teams in the conference will end up when the dust settles on the season, one that is hopefully COVID-19 drama free.

We reassess after each week of games and project based on what we’ve seen. As each week passes, we know a little more about each team and what things look like, but we are still very early in the season. Week 2 saw a ton of surprises, so we have some shake-ups and movement in where teams are trending.

Keep in mind these scenarios are very complicated with bowl tie-ins and contractual preference to teams that have not been involved in certain games, so we do our best to sort it all out.

Here’s a look at the bowl projections after Week 2 of the college football season.

Quick Lane Bowl

Greg Schiano with Aron Cruickshank of Rutgers in the fourth quarter as Rutgers crushed Temple 61-14 in their season opener at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, NJ on September 4, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Monday, Dec. 27 ESPN, 11 a.m EST Ford Field, Detroit, MI Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. MAC Bowl Projection: Rutgers vs. Western Michigan

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Sep 2, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Gophers head coach P.J Fleck and his players enter the field prior to the game against the Minnesota Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

Tuesday, Dec. 28 FOX, 10:15 p.m. EST Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. Big 12 Projection: Minnesota vs. Texas Tech

New Era Pinstripe

Oct. 24, 2020; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers raise their helmets after the game at Memorial Stadium. The Indiana Hoosiers defeated the Penn State Nittany Lions 36 to 35. Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Wednesday, Dec. 29 ESPN, 2:15 p.m. EST Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. ACC Bowl Projection: Indiana vs. Boston College

TransPerfect Music City Bowl

Sep 2, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Gophers head coach P.J Fleck and his players enter the field prior to the game against the Minnesota Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

Thursday, Dec. 30 ESPN, 3 p.m. EST Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. SEC Bowl Projection: Minnesota vs. Tennessee

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl

NFL scouts paint grim picture of state of Michigan football program

Nov. 21, 2020; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh talks with his team before the overtime against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Thursday, Dec. 30 ESPN, 10:30 p.m. EST Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. Pac-12 Bowl Projection: Michigan vs. Utah

Outback Bowl

Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson (5) scores what would be the game-winning touchdown during the third quarter of their game against Wisconsin Saturday, September 4, 2021, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Saturday, Jan. 1 ESPN2, Noon EST Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. SEC Bowl Projection: Penn State vs. Florida

Citrus Bowl

Wisconsin head coach quarter Paul Chryst talks to his offensive unit during the fourth of their game against Penn State Saturday, September 4, 2021, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, WI. Credit: USA TODAY Sports





Saturday, Jan. 1 ESPN2, 1 p.m. EST Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. SEC Bowl Projection: Wisconsin vs. LSU

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl

Iowa Hawkeyes players Ryan Gersonde (2) Riley Moss (33) quarterback Spencer Petras (7) wide receiver Max Cooper (19) and defensive back Jack Koerner (28) get pumped up before an NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Indiana, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Saturday, Jan. 1 ESPN, 1 p.m. EST State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ Bowl Tie-Ins, At-Large vs. At-Large Bowl Projection: Iowa vs. Notre Dame

Rose Bowl Game

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) celebrates his touchdowns catch with offensive lineman Thayer Munford (75) against Oregon Ducks in the second quarter of their NCAA Division I game on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Saturday, Jan. 1 ESPN, 5 p.m. EST Rose Bowl Stadium, Pasadena, CA Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. Pac-12 Bowl Projection: Ohio State vs. Oregon

Jan 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban leads his team onto the field before playing then Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Capital One Orange Bowl

Friday, Dec. 30 ESPN, Time TBA Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL Bowl Tie-Ins: CFP vs. CFP Bowl Projection: Alabama vs. Clemson

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

Sep 4, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners' placekicker Gabe Brkic (47) celebrates with teammates during the second half against the Tulane Green Wave at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Friday, Dec. 30 ESPN, Time TBA AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX Bowl Tie-Ins: CFP vs. CFP Bowl Projection: Georgia vs. Oklahoma

College Football Playoff National Championship presented by AT&T

Nov 15, 2014; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia mascot UGA IX is shown on the field during their win over the Auburn Tigers at Sanford Stadium. Georgia won 34-7. Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Monday, Jan. 10 ESPN, 8:00 p.m. EST Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN Bowl Tie-Ins: CFP vs. CFP Bowl Projection: Alabama vs. Georgia

