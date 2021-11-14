Big Ten bowl projections, College Football Playoff predictions after Week 11

The Big Ten has a rich, rich history in bowl games, and the expectations are that it will continue in 2021, or so we think.

Here at Buckeyes Wire, we keep the tradition going and give you a look at where we think all the teams in the conference will end up when the dust settles on the season, one that has been — and hopefully will continue to be — COVID-19 drama-free for the most part.

We re-evaluate after each week with games and projects based on what we have seen. Week 10 offered a resurgent Ohio State offense, continued momentum from Wisconsin, and a big win by Michigan over Penn State. It all goes into where we believe Big Ten teams will go for the postseason and who will get into the College Football Playoff.

Keep in mind these scenarios are very complicated with bowl-tie-ins and contractual preferences for teams that have not been involved in certain matches, so we do our best to track it all.

Here’s a look at the bowl projections after Week 11 of the college football season.

Quick Lane Bowl

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: A HOLIDAY TRADITION IS BACK IN DETROIT!! 📅: December 27, 2021

⏰: 11:00 am

📺: @espn We can’t wait to have you all back @fordfield! pic.twitter.com/DyJjlTPbBh — Quick Lane Bowl (@quicklanebowl) May 27, 2021

Details

Monday, Dec. 27

ESPN, 11 a.m EST

Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. MAC

Bowl Projection: No Projected Big Ten teams available

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

There’s still a lot of college football to be played, but we’ve already got our 👀 on the @BowlSeason projections. Which of these potential @GuaranteedRate Bowl matchups interests you most? pic.twitter.com/rsOvsaD3B6 — Guaranteed Rate Bowl (@RateBowl) October 23, 2021

Story continues

Details

Tuesday, Dec. 28

Fox, 10:15 p.m. EST

Chase Field, Phoenix, Arizona

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. Big 12

Projection: Rutgers vs. Washington State

Pinstripe Bowl

Dec 27, 2018; Bronx, NY, USA; General view of the 2018 Pinstripe Bowl logo prior to the game between the Miami Hurricanes and the Wisconsin Badgers at Yankee Stadium. Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Details

Wednesday, Dec. 29

ESPN, 2:15 p.m. EST

Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. ACC

Bowl Projection: Minnesota vs. Boston College

TransPerfect Music City Bowl

Dec 30, 2015; Nashville, TN, USA; General view of the Music City Bowl logo prior to the game between the Texas A&M Aggies and Louisville Cardinals in the 2015 Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium. Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Details

Thursday, Dec. 30

ESPN, 3 p.m. EST

Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. SEC

Bowl Projection: Purdue vs. Arkansas

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl

Dec 17, 2016; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A general view of the 25th Las Vegas Bowl logo at midfield at Sam Boyd Stadium. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Details

Thursday, Dec. 30

ESPN, 10:30 p.m. EST

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. Pac-12

Bowl Projection: Penn State vs. Arizona State

Outback Bowl

TAMPA, FL – JANUARY 1: A goalpost displays the game logo before the Michigan Wolverines play against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the Outback Bowl on January 1, 2013, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

Details

Saturday, Jan. 1

ESPN2, noon EST

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. SEC

Bowl Projection: Wisconsin vs. Mississippi State

Citrus Bowl

As if you didn't already know when our game is… 😏 Come join us as we celebrate the 75th anniversary of our first game on New Year's Day! https://t.co/2JTTERd6N0 pic.twitter.com/vZ2Vf5ZLY8 — Vrbo Citrus Bowl (@CitrusBowl) May 27, 2021

Details

Saturday, Jan. 1

ESPN2, 1 p.m. EST

Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. SEC

Bowl Projection: Iowa vs. Texas A&M

NEXT … New Year’s Six Bowls

Rose Bowl

Big Ten bowl projections, College Football Playoff predictions, Week 9

Jan 2, 2012; Pasadena, CA, USA; Roses stamped with Oregon Ducks and Wisconsin Badgers logos prior to the game in the 2012 Rose Bowl game at the Rose Bowl. Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

Details

Saturday, Jan. 1

ESPN, 5 p.m. EST

Rose Bowl Stadium, Pasadena, California

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. Pac-12

Bowl Projection: Michigan State vs. Utah

Playstation Fiesta Bowl

Ohio State vs. Clemson: Orangutan at Phoenix Zoo picks Buckeyes to win

Dec 30, 2017; Glendale, AZ, USA; General view of the Fiesta Bowl logo prior to the game between the Washington Huskies and the Penn State Nittany Lions in the 2017 Fiesta Bowl at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

Thursday, Dec. 30

ESPN, 7 pm

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Bowl Tie-Ins: At-Large vs. At-Large

Bowl Projection: Michigan vs Oklahoma State

NEXT … College Football Playoff Predictions

Capital One Orange Bowl

Tickets are on sale now for the @CFBPlayoff Semifinal at the #CapitalOneOrangeBowl, kicking off Friday, Dec. 31 at @HardRockStadium 🍊 Don't miss two of the top four teams in the nation as they compete for a spot in the #NationalChampionship 🏆 🎫: https://t.co/hoOebBv5ge pic.twitter.com/NwHwaOYtIn — Capital One Orange Bowl (@OrangeBowl) September 30, 2021

Details

Friday, Dec. 30

ESPN, Time TBA

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

Bowl Tie-Ins: CFP vs. CFP

Bowl Projection: Georgia vs. Cincinnati

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

Dec 29, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; General overall view of the 2017 Cotton Bowl logo at midfield before between the Southern California Trojans Trojans and the Ohio State Buckeyes. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Details

Friday, Dec. 30

ESPN, Time TBA

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Bowl Tie-Ins: CFP vs. CFP

Bowl Projection: Oregon vs. Ohio State

[listicle id=67305]

[vertical-gallery id=67260]

1

1