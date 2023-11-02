Advertisement

Big Ten 2024 football schedule: Every home, away conference opponent for Michigan, MSU, more

Craig Meyer, USA TODAY NETWORK
·5 min read

A brand-new and once-unthinkable iteration of the Big Ten will commence next college football season with the addition of four West Coast schools to the traditionally Midwestern conference.

Now, that transformation comes complete with a schedule.

The Big Ten released schedules Thursday for each of its 18 members for the 2024 football season, offering programs in the league a first look at who they will play and when – and how newcomers USC, UCLA, Oregon and Washington factor into that equation.

REQUIRED READING Big Ten football schedule: Every home, away conference opponent for Michigan, MSU, more

Each of the Big Ten's current 14 members for the 2023 season will face at least one of the four new arrivals from the Pac-12 next season.

Included in the Big Ten schedule release is the conference's championship game, which will take place on December 7, 2024 at its traditional home of Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

When will the conference’s highest-profile matchups be played? What about some of its most storied rivalries? And who might get to escape cold and dreary weather with a late-season trip to one of the two Los Angeles schools?

Here’s a rundown of each Big Ten program’s 2024 schedule:

Michigan 2024 Big Ten football schedule

Date

Opponent

Sept. 21

vs. USC

Sept. 28

vs. Minnesota

Oct. 5

at Washington

Oct. 19

at Illinois

Oct. 26

vs. Michigan State

Nov. 2

vs. Oregon

Nov. 9

at Indiana

Nov. 23

vs. Northwestern

Nov. 30

at Ohio State

Michigan State 2024 Big Ten football schedule

Date

Opponent

Sept. 7

at Maryland

Sept. 28

vs. Ohio State

Oct. 5

at Oregon

Oct. 19

vs. Iowa

Oct. 26

at Michigan

Nov. 2

vs. Indiana

Nov. 16

at Illinois

Nov. 23

vs. Purdue

Nov. 30

vs. Rutgers

REQUIRED READING: Big Ten coaches reportedly want league to do something about Michigan football scandal

Ohio State 2024 Big Ten football schedule

Date

Opponent

Sept. 28

at Michigan State

Oct. 5

vs. Iowa

Oct. 12

at Oregon

Oct. 26

vs. Nebraska

Nov. 2

at Penn State

Nov. 9

vs. Purdue

Nov. 16

at Northwestern

Nov. 23

vs. Indiana

Nov. 30

vs. Michigan

Penn State 2024 Big Ten football schedule

Date

Opponent

Sept. 28

vs. Illinois

Oct. 5

vs. UCLA

Oct. 12

at USC

Oct. 26

at Wisconsin

Nov. 2

vs. Ohio State

Nov. 9

vs. Washington

Nov. 16

at Purdue

Nov. 23

at Minnesota

Nov. 30

vs. Maryland

Wisconsin 2024 Big Ten football schedule

Date

Opponent

Sept. 28

at USC

Oct. 5

vs. Purdue

Oct. 12

at Rutgers

Oct. 19

at Northwestern

Oct. 26

vs. Penn State

Nov. 2

at Iowa

Nov. 16

vs. Oregon

Nov. 23

at Nebraska

Nov. 30

vs. Minnesota

Indiana 2024 Big Ten football schedule

Date

Opponent

Sept. 14

at UCLA

Sept. 28

vs. Maryland

Oct. 5

at Northwestern

Oct. 19

vs. Nebraska

Oct. 26

vs. Washington

Nov. 2

at Michigan State

Nov. 9

vs. Michigan

Nov. 23

at Ohio State

Nov. 30

vs. Purdue

REQUIRED READING: CMU investigating if Michigan football's Connor Stalions was on sideline for MSU game

Purdue 2024 Big Ten football schedule

Date

Opponent

Sept. 28

vs. Nebraska

Oct. 5

at Wisconsin

Oct. 12

at Illinois

Oct. 19

vs. Oregon

Nov. 2

vs. Northwestern

Nov. 9

at Ohio State

Nov. 16

vs. Penn State

Nov. 23

at Michigan State

Nov. 30

at Indiana

Illinois 2024 Big Ten football schedule

Date

Opponent

Sept. 21

at Nebraska

Sept. 28

at Penn State

Oct. 12

vs. Purdue

Oct. 19

vs. Michigan

Oct. 26

at Oregon

Nov. 2

vs. Minnesota

Nov. 16

vs. Michigan State

Nov. 23

at Rutgers

Nov. 30

at Northwestern

Northwestern 2024 Big Ten football schedule

Date

Opponent

Sept. 21

at Washington

Oct. 5

vs. Indiana

Oct. 12

at Maryland

Oct. 19

vs. Wisconsin

Oct. 26

at Iowa

Nov. 2

at Purdue

Nov. 16

vs. Ohio State

Nov. 23

at Michigan

Nov. 30

vs. Illinois

REQUIRED READING: Every alleged photo of Connor Stalions on the CMU sidelines during Michigan State game

Iowa 2024 Big Ten football schedule

Date

Opponent

Sept. 21

at Minnesota

Oct. 5

at Ohio State

Oct. 12

vs. Washington

Oct. 19

at Michigan State

Oct. 26

vs. Northwestern

Nov. 2

vs. Wisconsin

Nov. 9

at UCLA

Nov. 23

at Maryland

Nov. 30

vs. Nebraska

Minnesota 2024 Big Ten football schedule

Date

Opponent

Sept. 21

vs. Iowa

Sept. 28

at Michigan

Oct. 5

vs. USC

Oct. 12

at UCLA

Oct. 26

vs. Maryland

Nov. 2

at Illinois

Nov. 9

at Rutgers

Nov. 23

vs. Penn State

Nov. 30

at Wisconsin

Nebraska 2024 Big Ten football schedule

Date

Opponent

Sept. 21

vs. Illinois

Sept. 28

at Purdue

Oct. 5

vs. Rutgers

Oct. 19

at Indiana

Oct. 26

at Ohio State

Nov. 2

vs. UCLA

Nov. 16

at USC

Nov. 23

vs. Wisconsin

Nov. 30

at Iowa

Maryland 2024 Big Ten football schedule

Date

Opponent

Sept. 7

vs. Michigan State

Sept. 28

at Indiana

Oct. 12

vs. Northwestern

Oct. 19

vs. USC

Oct. 26

at Minnesota

Nov. 9

at Oregon

Nov. 16

vs. Rutgers

Nov. 23

vs. Iowa

Nov. 30

at Penn State

Rutgers 2024 Big Ten football schedule

Date

Opponent

Sept. 28

vs. Washington

Oct. 5

at Nebraska

Oct. 12

vs. Wisconsin

Oct. 19

vs. UCLA

Oct. 26

at USC

Nov. 9

vs. Minnesota

Nov. 16

at Maryland

Nov. 23

vs. Illinois

Nov. 30

at Michigan State

REQUIRED READING: Michigan State football's Senior Day at Spartan Stadium has special meaning this year

USC 2024 Big Ten football schedule

Date

Opponent

Sept. 21

at Michigan

Sept. 28

vs. Wisconsin

Oct. 5

at Minnesota

Oct. 12

vs. Penn State

Oct. 19

at Maryland

Oct. 26

vs. Rutgers

Nov. 2

at Washington

Nov. 16

vs. Nebraska

Nov. 23

at UCLA

UCLA 2024 Big Ten football schedule

Date

Opponent

Sept. 14

vs. Indiana

Sept. 28

vs. Oregon

Oct. 5

at Penn State

Oct. 12

vs. Minnesota

Oct. 19

at Rutgers

Nov. 2

at Nebraska

Nov. 9

vs. Iowa

Nov. 16

at Washington

Nov. 23

vs. USC

Oregon 2024 Big Ten football schedule

Date

Opponent

Sept. 28

at UCLA

Oct. 5

vs. Michigan State

Oct. 12

vs. Ohio State

Oct. 19

at Purdue

Oct. 26

vs. Illinois

Nov. 2

at Michigan

Nov. 9

vs. Maryland

Nov. 16

at Wisconsin

Nov. 30

vs. Washington

Washington 2024 Big Ten football schedule

Date

Opponent

Sept. 21

vs. Northwestern

Sept. 28

at Rutgers

Oct. 5

vs. Michigan

Oct. 12

at Iowa

Oct. 26

at Indiana

Nov. 2

vs. USC

Nov. 9

at Penn State

Nov. 16

vs. UCLA

Nov. 30

at Oregon

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Big Ten 2024 football schedule: Every home, away conference opponent