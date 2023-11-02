Big Ten 2024 football schedule: Every home, away conference opponent for Michigan, MSU, more
A brand-new and once-unthinkable iteration of the Big Ten will commence next college football season with the addition of four West Coast schools to the traditionally Midwestern conference.
Now, that transformation comes complete with a schedule.
The Big Ten released schedules Thursday for each of its 18 members for the 2024 football season, offering programs in the league a first look at who they will play and when – and how newcomers USC, UCLA, Oregon and Washington factor into that equation.
Each of the Big Ten's current 14 members for the 2023 season will face at least one of the four new arrivals from the Pac-12 next season.
Included in the Big Ten schedule release is the conference's championship game, which will take place on December 7, 2024 at its traditional home of Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
When will the conference’s highest-profile matchups be played? What about some of its most storied rivalries? And who might get to escape cold and dreary weather with a late-season trip to one of the two Los Angeles schools?
Here’s a rundown of each Big Ten program’s 2024 schedule:
Michigan 2024 Big Ten football schedule
Date
Opponent
Sept. 21
vs. USC
Sept. 28
vs. Minnesota
Oct. 5
at Washington
Oct. 19
at Illinois
Oct. 26
vs. Michigan State
Nov. 2
vs. Oregon
Nov. 9
at Indiana
Nov. 23
vs. Northwestern
Nov. 30
at Ohio State
Michigan State 2024 Big Ten football schedule
Date
Opponent
Sept. 7
at Maryland
Sept. 28
vs. Ohio State
Oct. 5
at Oregon
Oct. 19
vs. Iowa
Oct. 26
at Michigan
Nov. 2
vs. Indiana
Nov. 16
at Illinois
Nov. 23
vs. Purdue
Nov. 30
vs. Rutgers
Ohio State 2024 Big Ten football schedule
Date
Opponent
Sept. 28
at Michigan State
Oct. 5
vs. Iowa
Oct. 12
at Oregon
Oct. 26
vs. Nebraska
Nov. 2
at Penn State
Nov. 9
vs. Purdue
Nov. 16
at Northwestern
Nov. 23
vs. Indiana
Nov. 30
vs. Michigan
Penn State 2024 Big Ten football schedule
Date
Opponent
Sept. 28
vs. Illinois
Oct. 5
vs. UCLA
Oct. 12
at USC
Oct. 26
at Wisconsin
Nov. 2
vs. Ohio State
Nov. 9
vs. Washington
Nov. 16
at Purdue
Nov. 23
at Minnesota
Nov. 30
vs. Maryland
Wisconsin 2024 Big Ten football schedule
Date
Opponent
Sept. 28
at USC
Oct. 5
vs. Purdue
Oct. 12
at Rutgers
Oct. 19
at Northwestern
Oct. 26
vs. Penn State
Nov. 2
at Iowa
Nov. 16
vs. Oregon
Nov. 23
at Nebraska
Nov. 30
vs. Minnesota
Indiana 2024 Big Ten football schedule
Date
Opponent
Sept. 14
at UCLA
Sept. 28
vs. Maryland
Oct. 5
at Northwestern
Oct. 19
vs. Nebraska
Oct. 26
vs. Washington
Nov. 2
at Michigan State
Nov. 9
vs. Michigan
Nov. 23
at Ohio State
Nov. 30
vs. Purdue
Purdue 2024 Big Ten football schedule
Date
Opponent
Sept. 28
vs. Nebraska
Oct. 5
at Wisconsin
Oct. 12
at Illinois
Oct. 19
vs. Oregon
Nov. 2
vs. Northwestern
Nov. 9
at Ohio State
Nov. 16
vs. Penn State
Nov. 23
at Michigan State
Nov. 30
at Indiana
Illinois 2024 Big Ten football schedule
Date
Opponent
Sept. 21
at Nebraska
Sept. 28
at Penn State
Oct. 12
vs. Purdue
Oct. 19
vs. Michigan
Oct. 26
at Oregon
Nov. 2
vs. Minnesota
Nov. 16
vs. Michigan State
Nov. 23
at Rutgers
Nov. 30
at Northwestern
Northwestern 2024 Big Ten football schedule
Date
Opponent
Sept. 21
at Washington
Oct. 5
vs. Indiana
Oct. 12
at Maryland
Oct. 19
vs. Wisconsin
Oct. 26
at Iowa
Nov. 2
at Purdue
Nov. 16
vs. Ohio State
Nov. 23
at Michigan
Nov. 30
vs. Illinois
Iowa 2024 Big Ten football schedule
Date
Opponent
Sept. 21
at Minnesota
Oct. 5
at Ohio State
Oct. 12
vs. Washington
Oct. 19
at Michigan State
Oct. 26
vs. Northwestern
Nov. 2
vs. Wisconsin
Nov. 9
at UCLA
Nov. 23
at Maryland
Nov. 30
vs. Nebraska
Minnesota 2024 Big Ten football schedule
Date
Opponent
Sept. 21
vs. Iowa
Sept. 28
at Michigan
Oct. 5
vs. USC
Oct. 12
at UCLA
Oct. 26
vs. Maryland
Nov. 2
at Illinois
Nov. 9
at Rutgers
Nov. 23
vs. Penn State
Nov. 30
at Wisconsin
Nebraska 2024 Big Ten football schedule
Date
Opponent
Sept. 21
vs. Illinois
Sept. 28
at Purdue
Oct. 5
vs. Rutgers
Oct. 19
at Indiana
Oct. 26
at Ohio State
Nov. 2
vs. UCLA
Nov. 16
at USC
Nov. 23
vs. Wisconsin
Nov. 30
at Iowa
Maryland 2024 Big Ten football schedule
Date
Opponent
Sept. 7
vs. Michigan State
Sept. 28
at Indiana
Oct. 12
vs. Northwestern
Oct. 19
vs. USC
Oct. 26
at Minnesota
Nov. 9
at Oregon
Nov. 16
vs. Rutgers
Nov. 23
vs. Iowa
Nov. 30
at Penn State
Rutgers 2024 Big Ten football schedule
Date
Opponent
Sept. 28
vs. Washington
Oct. 5
at Nebraska
Oct. 12
vs. Wisconsin
Oct. 19
vs. UCLA
Oct. 26
at USC
Nov. 9
vs. Minnesota
Nov. 16
at Maryland
Nov. 23
vs. Illinois
Nov. 30
at Michigan State
USC 2024 Big Ten football schedule
Date
Opponent
Sept. 21
at Michigan
Sept. 28
vs. Wisconsin
Oct. 5
at Minnesota
Oct. 12
vs. Penn State
Oct. 19
at Maryland
Oct. 26
vs. Rutgers
Nov. 2
at Washington
Nov. 16
vs. Nebraska
Nov. 23
at UCLA
UCLA 2024 Big Ten football schedule
Date
Opponent
Sept. 14
vs. Indiana
Sept. 28
vs. Oregon
Oct. 5
at Penn State
Oct. 12
vs. Minnesota
Oct. 19
at Rutgers
Nov. 2
at Nebraska
Nov. 9
vs. Iowa
Nov. 16
at Washington
Nov. 23
vs. USC
Oregon 2024 Big Ten football schedule
Date
Opponent
Sept. 28
at UCLA
Oct. 5
vs. Michigan State
Oct. 12
vs. Ohio State
Oct. 19
at Purdue
Oct. 26
vs. Illinois
Nov. 2
at Michigan
Nov. 9
vs. Maryland
Nov. 16
at Wisconsin
Nov. 30
vs. Washington
Washington 2024 Big Ten football schedule
Date
Opponent
Sept. 21
vs. Northwestern
Sept. 28
at Rutgers
Oct. 5
vs. Michigan
Oct. 12
at Iowa
Oct. 26
at Indiana
Nov. 2
vs. USC
Nov. 9
at Penn State
Nov. 16
vs. UCLA
Nov. 30
at Oregon
This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Big Ten 2024 football schedule: Every home, away conference opponent