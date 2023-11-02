Big Ten 2024 football schedule: Every home, away conference opponent for Michigan, MSU, more

A brand-new and once-unthinkable iteration of the Big Ten will commence next college football season with the addition of four West Coast schools to the traditionally Midwestern conference.

Now, that transformation comes complete with a schedule.

The Big Ten released schedules Thursday for each of its 18 members for the 2024 football season, offering programs in the league a first look at who they will play and when – and how newcomers USC, UCLA, Oregon and Washington factor into that equation.

Each of the Big Ten's current 14 members for the 2023 season will face at least one of the four new arrivals from the Pac-12 next season.

Included in the Big Ten schedule release is the conference's championship game, which will take place on December 7, 2024 at its traditional home of Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

When will the conference’s highest-profile matchups be played? What about some of its most storied rivalries? And who might get to escape cold and dreary weather with a late-season trip to one of the two Los Angeles schools?

Here’s a rundown of each Big Ten program’s 2024 schedule:

Michigan 2024 Big Ten football schedule

Date Opponent Sept. 21 vs. USC Sept. 28 vs. Minnesota Oct. 5 at Washington Oct. 19 at Illinois Oct. 26 vs. Michigan State Nov. 2 vs. Oregon Nov. 9 at Indiana Nov. 23 vs. Northwestern Nov. 30 at Ohio State

Michigan State 2024 Big Ten football schedule

Date Opponent Sept. 7 at Maryland Sept. 28 vs. Ohio State Oct. 5 at Oregon Oct. 19 vs. Iowa Oct. 26 at Michigan Nov. 2 vs. Indiana Nov. 16 at Illinois Nov. 23 vs. Purdue Nov. 30 vs. Rutgers

Ohio State 2024 Big Ten football schedule

Date Opponent Sept. 28 at Michigan State Oct. 5 vs. Iowa Oct. 12 at Oregon Oct. 26 vs. Nebraska Nov. 2 at Penn State Nov. 9 vs. Purdue Nov. 16 at Northwestern Nov. 23 vs. Indiana Nov. 30 vs. Michigan

Penn State 2024 Big Ten football schedule

Date Opponent Sept. 28 vs. Illinois Oct. 5 vs. UCLA Oct. 12 at USC Oct. 26 at Wisconsin Nov. 2 vs. Ohio State Nov. 9 vs. Washington Nov. 16 at Purdue Nov. 23 at Minnesota Nov. 30 vs. Maryland

Wisconsin 2024 Big Ten football schedule

Date Opponent Sept. 28 at USC Oct. 5 vs. Purdue Oct. 12 at Rutgers Oct. 19 at Northwestern Oct. 26 vs. Penn State Nov. 2 at Iowa Nov. 16 vs. Oregon Nov. 23 at Nebraska Nov. 30 vs. Minnesota

Indiana 2024 Big Ten football schedule

Date Opponent Sept. 14 at UCLA Sept. 28 vs. Maryland Oct. 5 at Northwestern Oct. 19 vs. Nebraska Oct. 26 vs. Washington Nov. 2 at Michigan State Nov. 9 vs. Michigan Nov. 23 at Ohio State Nov. 30 vs. Purdue

Purdue 2024 Big Ten football schedule

Date Opponent Sept. 28 vs. Nebraska Oct. 5 at Wisconsin Oct. 12 at Illinois Oct. 19 vs. Oregon Nov. 2 vs. Northwestern Nov. 9 at Ohio State Nov. 16 vs. Penn State Nov. 23 at Michigan State Nov. 30 at Indiana

Illinois 2024 Big Ten football schedule

Date Opponent Sept. 21 at Nebraska Sept. 28 at Penn State Oct. 12 vs. Purdue Oct. 19 vs. Michigan Oct. 26 at Oregon Nov. 2 vs. Minnesota Nov. 16 vs. Michigan State Nov. 23 at Rutgers Nov. 30 at Northwestern

Northwestern 2024 Big Ten football schedule

Date Opponent Sept. 21 at Washington Oct. 5 vs. Indiana Oct. 12 at Maryland Oct. 19 vs. Wisconsin Oct. 26 at Iowa Nov. 2 at Purdue Nov. 16 vs. Ohio State Nov. 23 at Michigan Nov. 30 vs. Illinois

Iowa 2024 Big Ten football schedule

Date Opponent Sept. 21 at Minnesota Oct. 5 at Ohio State Oct. 12 vs. Washington Oct. 19 at Michigan State Oct. 26 vs. Northwestern Nov. 2 vs. Wisconsin Nov. 9 at UCLA Nov. 23 at Maryland Nov. 30 vs. Nebraska

Minnesota 2024 Big Ten football schedule

Date Opponent Sept. 21 vs. Iowa Sept. 28 at Michigan Oct. 5 vs. USC Oct. 12 at UCLA Oct. 26 vs. Maryland Nov. 2 at Illinois Nov. 9 at Rutgers Nov. 23 vs. Penn State Nov. 30 at Wisconsin

Nebraska 2024 Big Ten football schedule

Date Opponent Sept. 21 vs. Illinois Sept. 28 at Purdue Oct. 5 vs. Rutgers Oct. 19 at Indiana Oct. 26 at Ohio State Nov. 2 vs. UCLA Nov. 16 at USC Nov. 23 vs. Wisconsin Nov. 30 at Iowa

Maryland 2024 Big Ten football schedule

Date Opponent Sept. 7 vs. Michigan State Sept. 28 at Indiana Oct. 12 vs. Northwestern Oct. 19 vs. USC Oct. 26 at Minnesota Nov. 9 at Oregon Nov. 16 vs. Rutgers Nov. 23 vs. Iowa Nov. 30 at Penn State

Rutgers 2024 Big Ten football schedule

Date Opponent Sept. 28 vs. Washington Oct. 5 at Nebraska Oct. 12 vs. Wisconsin Oct. 19 vs. UCLA Oct. 26 at USC Nov. 9 vs. Minnesota Nov. 16 at Maryland Nov. 23 vs. Illinois Nov. 30 at Michigan State

USC 2024 Big Ten football schedule

Date Opponent Sept. 21 at Michigan Sept. 28 vs. Wisconsin Oct. 5 at Minnesota Oct. 12 vs. Penn State Oct. 19 at Maryland Oct. 26 vs. Rutgers Nov. 2 at Washington Nov. 16 vs. Nebraska Nov. 23 at UCLA

UCLA 2024 Big Ten football schedule

Date Opponent Sept. 14 vs. Indiana Sept. 28 vs. Oregon Oct. 5 at Penn State Oct. 12 vs. Minnesota Oct. 19 at Rutgers Nov. 2 at Nebraska Nov. 9 vs. Iowa Nov. 16 at Washington Nov. 23 vs. USC

Oregon 2024 Big Ten football schedule

Date Opponent Sept. 28 at UCLA Oct. 5 vs. Michigan State Oct. 12 vs. Ohio State Oct. 19 at Purdue Oct. 26 vs. Illinois Nov. 2 at Michigan Nov. 9 vs. Maryland Nov. 16 at Wisconsin Nov. 30 vs. Washington

Washington 2024 Big Ten football schedule

Date Opponent Sept. 21 vs. Northwestern Sept. 28 at Rutgers Oct. 5 vs. Michigan Oct. 12 at Iowa Oct. 26 at Indiana Nov. 2 vs. USC Nov. 9 at Penn State Nov. 16 vs. UCLA Nov. 30 at Oregon

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Big Ten 2024 football schedule: Every home, away conference opponent