Big School Softball: MVL loaded with big arms, bats

As the spring season gets underway, the Times Recorder takes a look at our area softball teams in the Muskingum Valley League Big School Division as well as Zanesville.

The MVL race was close last year, and another one is expected this year with several teams bringing back their top players.

John Glenn

Coach: Steve Cowgill, 2nd year

Last year's results: 22-4, 14-2 MVL Big School Division champions, district runner-ups

Players graduated/lost: Hannah Bendle, Ryann Snider, Arabella Birkhimer

Key returning contributors/letter winners: Seniors Sydney Marshall (13-2, 1.62 ERA, 183 strikeouts, 33 walks), Alivia Boothe (.521, 39 RBIs), Sarah Wayne; Sophomores Addi Babcock, Estelle Matheney, Ava Miller, Libby Brown, Kinley Porter.

John Glenn's Sydney Marshall tossed a pitched, as she fanned eight in the Muskies' 8-2 win over Tri-Valley on Tuesday.

Key newcomers: Junior Chloe Evans, Sophomore Bella Daniels, Delaney Bell, Riley Wunder.

Quote: "I have two goals for the team, the same two every year I’ve been here. One is to win the MVL and the second is to get to the regional. With this group, we can get to the regional. We have as good of a chance as anybody."

Sheridan

Coach: Mark Paxton, 23rd Year (13th at Sheridan 1996-2006, 2023-Present, 10 year at Licking Valley 2007-2016) (Career Record of 379-197)

Last year's results: 22-8, District Champions (19th time in program history, Back to Back and 3 out of last 4)

Key players graduated/lost: First base Montana O’Brien (All MVL, All District); Designated Player-Outfield Breana Reber; Infield Macie Forgrave.

Key returning contributors/letter winners: Seniors, Catcher Avery Mueller, .472 average (Three letters, MVL CO-POY & 1st Team All District); Outfield Addison Grosse, .441 (Three letters, All MVL and All Dist); Outfield-utility Avery Davis (three letters); Juniors, Pitcher-Infield Cora Hall, .619, 8-3 record, 1.28 ERA (Two letters, 1st Team All Ohio); Shortstop Payton Powell, .412 (Two letters), Infield-pitcher Lizzy Woods, 3-2, 3.50 ERA; Sophomores, Pitcher-Utility Megan Ranck .284, 11-3, 2.20 ERA (All MVL), Outfield Hailey Clifton, .350, Second Base Mylie Forgrave, .250.

Sheridan's Cora Hall hits one of her three doubles during a 10-1 win against Athens in Thursday's Division II district final at Ohio University.

Key Newcomers: Junior Utility-Catcher Kayleigh Watkins; Freshmen Outfield Mauriana O’Brien, Catcher-Infield Hailey Mueller and Utility Brooke Cadigan.

Quotes: "A lot of returners with a few new faces is what we have for 2024. How fast will the newcomers catch up to the varsity level is a key early on. Veterans taking the lead is always a focal point for successful teams. Again, it’s always puzzle time in February and March. The pieces of the puzzle are there, it’s just figuring out how they fit together to make the puzzle complete come May. Early on we will be a work in progress to get that figured out. Our goals remain the same as they have for the last couple decades and that is compete for and win a District title and be playing our best softball into May."

Tri-Valley

Coach: Brian Sterling, 5th as head coach

Last year's results: 18-10, 12-4 in MVL, 2nd Big School

Players graduated/lost: Falon Wolford, Raegen Smith, Keyona Murphy, Olivia Rapol, Belle Baughman, Gabby French.

Key returning letter winners/contributors: Seniors Caity Journey (shortstop, Special Mention All-MVL, 2nd Team Eastern District) and Kylan Brock (first base); Juniors Paiton Murphy (pitcher-outfield, Special Mention All-MVL, 1st Team Eastern District), Cydnee Wolford (second base), Delaney Bell (third base), Katleyn Paxson (outfield); Sophomores: Ally Peterson (catcher-outfield, Special Mention All-MVL, Honorable Mention Eastern District).

Key newcomers: Juniors Ashlyn Davis (pitcher) and Kaleigha Marshall (outfield); Sophomores Larsyn Holdsworth (outfield) and Tessa Green (outfield); Freshman Alivia Reffitt (catcher-outfield).

Quotes: "We need to control the controllables, and that is our attitude, effort and energy. We need to play to our strengths, which is playing sound defense, our pitching needs to limit walks, and we need to continue to be aggressive yet disciplined at the plate. We have a good combination of experience and youth on our team. I feel that we have had a really great pre-season and looking forward to seeing how we progress through the regular season and tournament. With a tough league schedule and very competitive non-league schedule, we will definitely be tested early and often."

Philo

Coach: Michelle Moyer, 23rd year

Last year's results: 16-9

Key players graduated/lost: Brooklyn Ferrell, Addie Shearer, Natalie Martin

Key returning contributors/letter winners: Seniors, catcher Megan Tom, first base Caitlin Rose, second base Olivia Winland, center field Kassydi Harris; Juniors, shortstop Karlee Southall, third base Bri Wolfe; Sophomores: pitcher-third base Kyleigh McGraw, left field Sophie Saunders.

Key Newcomers: Senior outfield Nattalee Jarrett, Junior outfield Aleigha Busse, Freshman third base-shortstop Dilyn Brown.

Quote: "The MVL will be very strong!"

Maysville

Coach: Terry McFadden

Last year's results: 4-16

Key players graduated/lost: Shyann Havens (catcher-second base), Gracie Meredith (outfield), Miley Stotts (outfield)

Key returning contributors/letter winners: Seniors Ashtyn Merlo (pitcher-outfield), Chloe Burley (pitcher-outfield), Bella Pfeifer (catcher), Olivia McPeek (second base); Juniors Ayven Johnson (center field, Leading Hitter and All MVL), Taylor Freeland (shortstop-pitcher, Special Mention MVL), Kam Brooks (third base), Haylee Cornett (first base).

Key Newcomers: Sophomores Josalynn Milotovich (catcher-outfield), Kaelynne Mitton (shortstop-outfield), Jenna Spillman (outfield), Dorothy Patterson (catcher); Freshman Sophie Dennis (infield).

Quotes: "We are hoping to improve in all areas this year and be more competitive. Most of our players are experienced in their positions and we have some talented young kids coming up."

River View

Coach: Willie Infante, fourth year

Last year's results: 2-17

Key players graduated/loss: Four seniors

Key returning contributors/letter winners: Senior infielder Raelee McPeak (First Team All-MVL, Second Team East District; Bridgette Bible, pitcher and first base; Quinn Hoy, outfielder; Hallie Wallace, utility; Joann Thompson, utility.

Key Newcomers: Strong Freshman class

Quotes: "We have a good size freshman class coming in this year along with good returners on the sophomore and junior class. Numbers this year are lower than they’ve been in years past. We’re working with 18 players and we will have a full Varsity schedule along with a modified JV schedule. We will be young as an overall program and looking to gain experience and knowledge each and every game."

Zanesville

Coach: Morgan Belsole, 2nd year

Last year's results: N/A

Players graduated/lost: Shelby Gregorich

Key returning contributors/letter winners: Senior Kierra Joseph (was injured last season)

Key newcomers: Freshmen Jaliyah Edwards (shortstop), Ayawna Gladden (pitcher-first base), Tayoshua Robinson (pitcher-first base).

Quotes: "We are a super young team with 14 out of our 16 girls being freshmen. We are looking at using this year as a fundamental building year to get the girls used to playing at a varsity level. We are excited to see how we progress throughout the year and getting our freshmen pitchers some varsity reps."

