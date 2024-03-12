Big East Tournament preview: How No. 9 Xavier beats No. 8 Butler at Madison Square Garden
During his playing days at Pittsburgh, Sean Miller remembers thinking one thing when his struggling Panthers entered Madison Square Garden for the Big East Tournament on a losing streak.
"'If I was ever a coach, I don't even want the team that I'm a part of to limp into this tournament," Miller explained.
Unfortunately, that's the situation this Musketeers squad is in. Xavier, in deep jeopardy of its first losing season in nearly 30 years, has lost two games and one of its key players off the bench over the last six days.
Xavier's only path to an NCAA Tournament berth is an improbable run to a Big East Tournament title.
Still, every Big East team is 0-0 heading Manhattan. No. 8 Xavier's only guaranteed postseason game goes down at MSG Wednesday afternoon against No. 9 Butler.
"Regardless of what has happened, you want to approach the Big East Tournament with a lot of spirit and a lot of energy to be the best that you can be," Miller said.
Here's everything to know about the first-round matchup.
Xavier vs. Butler scouting report
Tip: Wednesday, 4 p.m., Madison Square Garden (19,500)
TV/Radio: FS1/700 WLW
Ratings: Xavier is No. 54 in KenPom while Butler is No. 63. Xavier is No. 65 in the NET Rankings with Butler one spot behind them.
History: According to Xavier Athletics, the Musketeers hold a 19-13 advantage in the all-time series against Butler.
Facing Butler in Big East Tournament brings up bad memories for Xavier Nation
Xavier fans are sourly reminded of previous first-round Big Apple exits at the hands of Butler.
In 2021, Butler erased Xavier's 14-point halftime lead to force overtime before the Bulldogs pulled out a 70-69 win.
The two met in a first-round rematch one year later. Xavier coughed up a six-point lead in the final minute of regulation and an extra stanza was needed again.
Butler guard Simas Lukosius, now at UC, scored 27 points off the bench to lead the Bulldogs to an 89-82 victory. One week later, Xavier parted ways with head coach Travis Steele.
Butler Bulldogs scouting report
Record: 18-13 (9-11 Big East)
Head coach: Thad Matta (56-39 at Butler, third season)
Offense: 76.4 ppg
Defense: 74.2 ppg
Overview: Butler has two more Quadrant 1 victories than Xavier (4-11) but would still need a deep tournament run to get back into March Madness consideration. Butler was a bubble team before a five-game February losing streak. Butler hasn't made the NCAA Tournament since 2018.
Butler ranks No. 60 in offensive efficiency, according to KenPom. The Bulldogs are a top-10 team free-throw shooting team in the nation (No. 9) and take care of the ball (No. 53 in turnover percentage).
The Bulldogs' lineup boasts four double-digit scorers. Most notably is Michigan State transfer Pierre Brooks III, who had 36 points in two games against Xavier during the regular season.
Last time out
Less than a week ago at Hinkle Fieldhouse, Xavier couldn't climb out of an early 20-5 hole in an eventual 72-66 loss. Xavier held Butler to 40.9% shooting and 6-of-24 from deep, but Xavier's offense wasn't much better (37.3% shooting).
Butler's DJ Davis led all scorers with 18 and the Bulldogs pulled away behind 15 Xavier turnovers.
Projected lineup
Posh Alexander (G, 6', 11.1 ppg)
DJ Davis (G, 6'1", 13.6 ppg)
Pierre Brooks III (G/F, 6'6", 14.8 ppg)
Jahmyl Telfort (F' 6'7", 13.6 ppg)
Jalen Thomas (C, 6'10", 7.5 ppg)
Xavier Musketeers scouting report
Record: 15-16 (9-11 Big East)
Head coach: Sean Miller (162-72 at Xavier, seventh season)
Offense: 76.4 ppg
Defense: 74.2 ppg
Overview: How does Xavier get to the second round and set up a date with No. 2 UConn? The gameplan is the same at last week's trip to Indianapolis.
Butler and Xavier are the two smallest teams in the Big East. Xavier, which has struggled mightily to rebound, can avoid permitting second-chance opportunities against a Butler squad that is No. 267 in KenPom in offensive rebounding. In the last meeting, Butler was more concerned about Xavier's fast-break attack than crashing the glass. Xavier still managed 16 transition points.
Wreak havoc? The Bulldogs' offense is No. 53 in turnover percentage but are No. 242 in allowing steals. Meaning the Bulldogs are sloppy with protecting the rock, but those issues have to be forced by a tough defense.
Another key is a fast start. Yes, you can say that about any game. But too many times this season Xavier has been hampered by a double-digit first-half deficit and they've never been able to recover, sans a comeback win over Georgetown.
"We're very familiar with them (Butler); they're very familiar with us," Miller said. "They took it to us last game. We have to be ready to respond and be better against them this time."
Postseason honors for multiple Muskies
Four Xavier players received Big East accolades following the conclusion of the regular season. Desmond Claude (17 points, 4.1 rebounds) was named the Big East's Most Improved Player.
Quincy Olivari, the first Musketeer to lead the Big East in scoring, was an honorable mention all-league selection.
Trey Green and Dailyn Swain were named to the Big East all-freshmen team.
Projected lineup
(Pos., Height, Stats)
Dayvion McKnight (G, 6', 12.4 ppg)
Quincy Olivari (G, 6'3", 19.5 ppg)
Desmond Claude (G, 6'6", 16 ppg)
Abou Ousmane (F, 6'10", 6.5 ppg)
Kachi Nzeh (C, 6'8", 2.4 ppg)
