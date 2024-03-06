Xavier freshman Dailyn Swain out indefinitely after appendectomy

Xavier will likely be without one of its top players off the bench for the rest of the season.

Freshman combo guard Dailyn Swain is sidelined indefinitely after undergoing a successful appendectomy Monday night, sources told The Enquirer.

Swain, a Columbus native who was a four-star prospect at Africentric High School, appeared in 29 games for the Musketeers as a true freshman this season. Playing 18.9 minutes per game, Swain averaged 4.6 points and 3 rebounds while shooting 45.9% from the field.

Xavier-Butler preview Preview: Xavier fighting for Big East seeding in final road trip of season vs. Butler

Swain made starts for Xavier in its three toughest games of the year, on the road against the top trio of clubs (UConn, Marquette, Creighton) in the Big East. Xavier went 0-3 in those games, but Swain combined for 22 points on 9-of-17 shooting to go with 14 rebounds.

Dailyn Swain averaged 18.9 minutes per game, averaging 4.6 points and 3 rebounds per game while shooting 45.9% from the field.

Swain scored in double-figures three times this season, including a career-high 15 in Xavier's win over Jacksonville in November. He also hit double-digits in road losses to Purdue and Marquette. The biggest highlight of Swain's freshman season was a game-winning dunk to lift Xavier to a 92-91 win over Georgetown at Cintas Center Jan. 19.

Swain heads into next season projected to be one of the many returning pieces to a young Xavier roster who gained valuable experience as an 18-year-old freshman playing in one of the nation's toughest conferences.

Xavier head coach Sean Miller on Swain via X, formerly known as Twitter.

It’s heartbreaking news for Dailyn and our team that he had to undergo an appendectomy earlier this week.



First, I am relieved that surgery was successful and that he is recovering well.



In terms of this season, Dailyn had an outstanding freshman year and impacted our team in… — Sean Miller (@CoachMillerXU) March 6, 2024

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Xavier freshman Dailyn Swain out indefinitely after appendectomy