Big bucks but underpaid: College basketball's top five men's coaches earning less than they should

College basketball coaches are a well-compensated group of individuals.

Salaries, especially at the Power Five level, routinely reach seven figures – and that doesn't include the perks and sponsorship money that supplement their base totals.

That doesn't mean every deal is a fair one. Some coaches aren't worthy of their millions – just look at their win-loss totals. Others aren't earning enough, especially when compared to their underperforming colleagues.

Here’s a look at five men's college basketball coaches, based on USA TODAY Sports’ annual survey, who deserve a bit more coin thanks to either their recent runs of success or impressive track records.

Leonard Hamilton, Florida State

One of the oldest head coaches in NCAA Division I basketball, Leonard Hamilton checks in at $2.25 million per year. That seems a little low for someone who just finished his 20th season on the job in Tallahassee.

There was a three-season unranked, tournament-less streak from 2013-2016, but since then, the Seminoles made the last four NCAA Tournaments and finished the pandemic-shortened 2019-20 season ranked fourth, winning the ACC regular season title. And sure, there hasn’t been much postseason success – one ACC Tournament title, no Final Fours, just one Elite Eight.

But Hamilton has turned the Seminoles into a consistent winner, and that should be worth more than his current salary.

He can earn just under $2.7 million in bonuses annually, which is second only to Tennessee's Rick Barnes.

Greg Gard, Wisconsin

Gard ($2.835 million) went to a pair of Sweet 16s in his first two seasons on the job and has since led the Badgers to two shares of the Big Ten regular season title, being named conference Coach of the Year in both seasons (2020, 2022).

Entering the 2022 tournament, the Badgers appear slotted for a No. 3 seed or better according to USA TODAY Sports' latest bracketology, which would be their best seeding for the big dance during Gard’s tenure.

And not that this is on Wisconsin's radar right now, but the school can buy Gard out for $1 million.

Levelle Moton, North Carolina Central

Transition a program to Division I. Take that program, your alma mater, to the NCAA Tournament four times. Be an advocate for Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Levelle Moton has done all of those things at the helm of North Carolina Central. He started with the Eagles in 2010, when the school was an independent, and has since won the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference regular season crown four times. This year, the Eagles once again have a chance at making the NCAA Tournament.

North Carolina Central's LeVelle Moton has the longest-term contract among Division I men's basketball coaches.

Yet Moton, at $343,625 annually, ranks near the bottom of the coaches in the USA TODAY Sports salary database. He is under contract through 2031, though; nobody in Division I has a longer-term deal than him. His deal underscores the uphill battle HBCUs face to acquire and retain elite coaching talent.

Steve Pikiell, Rutgers

Nobody would be foolish enough to consider Rutgers a men’s basketball powerhouse, but Pikiell has led the program to new heights. In Year 4 of his tenure (2019-20), Rutgers likely would have made its first NCAA Tournament since 1991. The Scarlet Knights made that a reality one season later and are almost certainly going to make it back-to-back trips after finishing tied for fourth in the Big Ten.

Given the run of success unseen in nearly 50 years, Rutgers gave Pikiell a four-year, $16 million extension (but a salary increase doesn't kick in until the 2026-27 season). He earns $2.6 million this season.

Tony Bennett, Virginia

Bennett consistently has one of the best teams in one of the best conferences. Of the 15 coaches who earn more, five also have won NCAA championships, while 10 have never won it all.

Of course, that was Bennett’s lone Final Four, but the Cavaliers have been a No. 1 seed four times during his time in Charlottesville. Bennett's salary is north of $3.6 million per year.

