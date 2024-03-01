Big 12 Women's Basketball Power Rankings: Oklahoma has won the title. What else matters?

Oklahoma coach Jennie Baranczyk becomes emotional as she speaks with her team after beating Texas in a women's college basketball game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Texas Longhorns at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla., Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. Oklahoma won 71-70.

As the Big 12 heads to the final weekend of the regular season, not much mystery exists. After a 71-70 win over Texas on Wednesday, Oklahoma has secured the Big 12 championship. And since everyone qualifies for the Big 12 tournament, all 14 schools know that they'll be in Kansas City next week. All that needs to be decided on Saturday and Sunday will be seeding for it.

Here are the newest power rankings:

1. Oklahoma (21-7, 15-2)

What to know: Picked to finish fifth in the Big 12 preseason poll, Oklahoma won the outright title with a game to go. Are Jennie Baranczyk and Skylar Vann the frontrunners for the Big 12's coach and player of the year awards?

2. Texas (26-4, 13-4)

What to know: Texas was unsuccessful in the defense of the Big 12 championship it shared last year with Oklahoma, but the Longhorns have bigger fish to fry. Texas is currently in contention for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

3. Kansas State (23-6, 12-5)

What to know: Kansas State stayed afloat without star center Ayoka Lee, but the Wildcats have struggled since her return from ankle surgery. Kansas State is 1-3 with Lee back, and that win was decided in overtime.

4. Baylor (22-6, 11-6)

What to know: Baylor has gotten hot at the right time of the season. If Baylor beats Oklahoma State in Waco this weekend, the Bears will enter the Big 12 tournament with a five-game winning streak.

5. Iowa State (17-10, 11-6)

What to know: This past month, Iowa State freshman center Audi Crooks has twice held her own against an All-American barometer in Lee. Crooks accounted for 34 points and 16 rebounds as Iowa State swept the Wildcats.

6. West Virginia (22-6, 11-6)

What to know: One of two Big 12 teams to beat Oklahoma, West Virginia has lost three straight games. West Virginia is locked in a three-way tie for fourth place, and only four teams get the first two days off at the Big 12 tournament.

7. Kansas (17-11, 10-7)

What to know: After beating rival Kansas State, Kansas is now listed among the "last four in" in ESPN's projections for the NCAA Tournament. A win over Oklahoma this weekend would send a message to the selection committee.

8. TCU (19-9, 6-11)

What to know: Madison Conner (knee) is back. Sedona Prince (finger) is back. And after winning four straight games, are the Horned Frogs back and poised to make a run at the Big 12 Tournament?

9. Oklahoma State (14-14, 7-10)

What to know: Oklahoma State is coming off a 68-61 win over No. 24 West Virginia, which was its second win over a ranked opponent this season. If the Cowgirls take out No. 21 Baylor this weekend, the Big 12 tournament is on notice.

10. BYU (16-14, 6-11)

What to know: BYU won't finish near the top of the Big 12 standings, but the Cougars can claim to be the best of the conference's newcomers. BYU went 4-1 against Cincinnati, Houston and UCF during the regular season.

11. Cincinnati (13-15, 5-12)

What to know: Fans should know by halftime on Saturday if Cincinnati will or won't beat Iowa State. Cincinnati is 12-0 this season when it is leading at halftime. The Bearcats are 1-15 when they are down at the halftime break.

12. Texas Tech (16-14, 5-12)

What to know: The Lady Raiders have lost eight straight games. If Texas Tech loses again to Kansas State on Saturday, it'll have its longest skid since ending the 2017-18 season with an interim coach and a 12-game slump.

13. Houston (13-15, 4-13)

What to know: Since it has lost three straight games, Houston knows that it will be playing in one of the first two games at the Big 12 Tournament. Last season, Houston reached the American Athletic Conference's title game.

14. Central Florida (12-15, 3-14)

What to know: Central Florida's Kaitlin Peterson enters this weekend in contention for the Big 12 scoring title. The junior guard is averaging 19.8 points per game. That trails just Lee's average of 20.2 points and Conner's 20 points per game.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Big 12 Women's Basketball Power Rankings: Oklahoma wins title outright