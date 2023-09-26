The Big 12 has unveiled BYU basketball’s 2023 schedule
BYU basketball’s 2023-24 schedule is now set. The Big 12 unveiled conference matchups on Tuesday, about a month before the season starts.
For BYU, Big 12 action will begin on Jan. 6 in Provo with a game against Cincinnati.
Most conference games will air on ESPN2 or ESPN+ and begin around 7 p.m. MST, according to BYU’s press release.
BYU basketball 2023 Big 12 schedule
Jan. 6 — vs. Cincinnati.
Jan. 9 — at Baylor.
Jan. 13 — at UCF.
Jan. 16 — vs. Iowa State.
Jan. 20 — at Texas Tech.
Jan. 23 — vs. Houston.
Jan. 27 — vs. Texas.
Feb. 3 — at West Virginia.
Feb. 6 — at Oklahoma.
Feb. 10 — vs. Kansas State.
Feb. 13 — vs. UCF.
Feb. 17 — at Oklahoma State.
Feb. 20 — vs. Baylor.
Feb. 24 — at Kansas State.
Feb. 27 — at Kansas.
March 2 — vs. TCU.
March 6 — at Iowa State.
March 9 — vs. Oklahoma State.
The Big 12 tournament will take place in Kansas City, Missouri, from March 12-16, according to the press release.
BYU basketball’s top nonconference games
Although the key question for the season ahead is how BYU basketball will fare against its new Big 12 conference-mates, the season will also involve some intriguing nonconference action.
Here are some dates to keep in mind:
Nov. 1 — BYU will open the 2023-24 season against Life Pacific in Provo.
Nov. 23-24 — BYU will play in the Vegas Showdown tournament in Las Vegas, where Arizona State, North Carolina State and Vanderbilt will also be competing.
Dec. 9 — BYU will take on the Utah Runnin’ Utes in Salt Lake City.