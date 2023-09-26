The Big 12 has unveiled BYU basketball’s 2023 schedule

BYU basketball’s 2023 schedule includes 18 conference games. | BYU Photo

BYU basketball’s 2023-24 schedule is now set. The Big 12 unveiled conference matchups on Tuesday, about a month before the season starts.

For BYU, Big 12 action will begin on Jan. 6 in Provo with a game against Cincinnati.

Most conference games will air on ESPN2 or ESPN+ and begin around 7 p.m. MST, according to BYU’s press release.

BYU basketball 2023 Big 12 schedule

Jan. 6 — vs. Cincinnati.

Jan. 9 — at Baylor.

Jan. 13 — at UCF.

Jan. 16 — vs. Iowa State.

Jan. 20 — at Texas Tech.

Jan. 23 — vs. Houston.

Jan. 27 — vs. Texas.

Feb. 3 — at West Virginia.

Feb. 6 — at Oklahoma.

Feb. 10 — vs. Kansas State.

Feb. 13 — vs. UCF.

Feb. 17 — at Oklahoma State.

Feb. 20 — vs. Baylor.

Feb. 24 — at Kansas State.

Feb. 27 — at Kansas.

March 2 — vs. TCU.

March 6 — at Iowa State.

March 9 — vs. Oklahoma State.

The Big 12 tournament will take place in Kansas City, Missouri, from March 12-16, according to the press release.

BYU basketball’s top nonconference games

Although the key question for the season ahead is how BYU basketball will fare against its new Big 12 conference-mates, the season will also involve some intriguing nonconference action.

Related

Here are some dates to keep in mind: