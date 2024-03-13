What Big 12 tournament games are today? What to watch as March Madness nears

The 2024 Big 12 Men's Basketball Championship Tournament continues Wednesday with must-see games on the quest for the Big 12 title.

The TCU Horned Frogs are set to play against the Oklahoma Sooners in a Game 3 match-up, with the winner facing the Houston Cougars on Thursday. With a 9-9 record, TCU ranks eighth in the Big 12 standings, just above the Sooners, who sit at ninth.

Emanuel Miller is averaging 16 points and 5.8 rebounds per game, leading the Horned Frogs in scoring. Meanwhile, Milos Uzan is averaging 8.8 points and 4.4 assists for the Sooners this season.

Houston, Iowa State, Baylor, and Texas Tech will be well-rested as they will play their first games on Thursday in the quarterfinal round.

Here are all of Wednesday's Big 12 men's basketball action.

Big 12 Men's Basketball Championship Tournament

Wednesday, March 13

Game 3: UFC vs. BYU at 12:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+

Game 4: Oklahoma vs. TCU at 3 p.m. ET pm on BIG 12 Network and ESPN+

Game 5: Kansas State vs. Texas at 7 p.m. ET on BIG 12 Network and ESPN+

Game 6: Cincinnati vs. Kansas at 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+

